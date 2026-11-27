One of the more fascinating aspects of basketball is that a perfectly reasonable defensive decision against one player can be a spectacularly bad one against another. That's particularly relevant when discussing the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose pick-and-roll personnel presents opposing coaches with an interesting assortment of problems.

For all the legitimate concerns surrounding Cleveland's championship aspirations, there's something encouraging about the complementary nature of its primary offensive weapons. Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen possess different skill sets that collectively give the Cavaliers a potential answer to virtually every conventional pick-and-roll coverage.

The beauty of that arrangement is that Kenny Atkinson doesn't necessarily need to reinvent his offense to exploit different opponents. Sometimes, changing the personnel involved in the same offensive action can significantly alter the defensive dilemma.

The Cavaliers can make opposing defenses uncomfortable

Drop coverage, in which the screener's defender retreats toward the basket, is designed to protect the paint while conceding certain perimeter opportunities. Unfortunately for teams employing that strategy against Cleveland, Mitchell and Harden are both capable of making defenders regret giving them room to operate.

Mitchell's explosiveness allows him to attack the space between his primary defender and the retreating big man, while Harden's ability to manipulate defenders with changes of pace creates an entirely different challenge. Throw Allen's vertical spacing into the equation, and the opposing center must account for both the ball handler and the lob threat behind him.

Switching introduces another set of complications. Putting a slower defender in front of Mitchell invites him to exploit the mismatch with his speed, while Harden's isolation repertoire gives him another means of attacking unfavorable defensive matchups. A smaller defender switching onto Mobley also presents Cleveland with an opportunity to exploit its size.

According to Fantasy Team Advice's play-type data, Cleveland ranks in the 90th percentile in isolation efficiency, generating 1.071 points per possession. Switching to neutralize the Cavaliers' pick-and-roll could simply funnel them into another productive offensive action.

Evan Mobley gives Cleveland another answer

Perhaps the most intriguing component of Cleveland's pick-and-roll personnel is what Mobley can offer against aggressive defensive coverages.

When opponents blitz the ball handler, they temporarily commit two defenders to one offensive player. Getting the ball to Mobley on the short roll can create a four-on-three advantage, placing him in a position where his passing, mobility and finishing ability become particularly valuable.

Mobley averaged 3.6 assists through his first 12 appearances this season. His ability to make decisions with the ball distinguishes him from a more conventional rim-running center and gives Cleveland another means of exploiting aggressive defenses.

The Cavaliers are also generating 1.104 points per possession on spot-up opportunities, making the prospect of surrendering an open perimeter shot particularly unappealing. A well-executed short roll can create precisely those opportunities when weak-side defenders collapse toward the paint.

Cleveland ranks in the 79th percentile in pick-and-roll ball-handler efficiency and the 83rd percentile in roll-man efficiency. While those numbers don't establish that the Cavaliers are consistently defeating every defensive coverage, they demonstrate productive execution from both ends of the action.

That versatility could become particularly consequential in the postseason, when opponents have several consecutive games to identify and exploit an offense's limitations. The fewer viable defensive solutions a team presents its opponents, the more difficult it becomes to neutralize over the course of a seven-game series.

Cleveland still has considerable work to do before it can establish itself as a legitimate championship contender. However, the Cavaliers' pick-and-roll personnel gives Atkinson something every playoff coach would appreciate: the ability to present different problems without abandoning the same fundamental offensive action.