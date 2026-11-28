19 games in for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the one thing that is clear about them is that they are very good…at being inconsistent.

This is a team that went to the conference finals last year and has at times, played like a team that won the championship. They have played like a team that has nothing to prove, when they actually have everything to prove.

There are a ton of issues the Cavs need to fix from their effort on defense to consistent offensive cohesion to better lineups and rotations from Kenny Atkinson. However, there is one issue above all that Cleveland needs to rid themselves of.

The Cavaliers cannot have a quarter of doom every single game

Some nights it's the first quarter. Some nights it's the second. Some nights it's … you get the point. In every Cleveland loss this season, you can point to one bad quarter of play that completely flipped the game for them. Being a contender is about putting together a full 48 minutes of basketball. Not 12 minutes. Not 24 minutes. Not even 47 minutes and 59 seconds. 48. And this Cavs team has yet to understand that.

Take the latest loss to New York for example. Cleveland grabbed control of the game early, went up 11 at the end of the first and gave up a mini run to put the Knicks right back in it. They responded well and had a lead heading into halftime and had an eight point lead late in the third.

It did not last long. They promptly gave up a 17-0 run to New York, and they never relinquished the lead after that. The Cavs simply cannot have lapses like that against any opponent. Obviously, it is bound to happen from time to time, but it cannot happen ALL the time.

It leads to Cleveland having to play perfect basketball to catch up and that is just not a recipe for success. And there are many reasons for these lapses. From lineups that don’t have enough size to control the glass to bad offensive possessions to teams just getting out and running and daring the Cavs to keep up.

This team simply has too much talent to be 9-10. It is absolutely unacceptable, and most of the losses are because of self-inflicted wounds. Cleveland has time, but they need to get it together fast before it is too late.