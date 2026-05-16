Cavaliers have kicked these players to the curb in war with Pistons

With two minutes and twenty-one seconds left in Game 6, Jaylon Tyson checked into the game against the Detroit Pistons. It was his first action of the night, and he only put sneaker to hardwood because the Cleveland Cavaliers were losing by 21 points.

It was a hard fall from Game 2, when he played 22 minutes and was called the team's best defensive option on All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham. It was stark evidence that Tyson is one of the Cavaliers who have been kicked to the curb as head coach Kenny Atkinson tightened his rotation.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have decided that less is more against the Pistons, with Atkinson trusting just Dennis Schroder, Max Strus and Sam Merrill off the bench. That means players who were in the rotation last series, or even for parts of this series, are now on the outside looking in.

No. 1: Jaylon Tyson

It is honestly shocking that Tyson has found himself pushed out of the rotation. We predicted that would be the case before the playoffs began, but he instead proved himself a valuable player in the first round and into the second, knocking down shots and defending with energy. With Dean Wade starting, it seemed that the Cavs needed a bench option with his size and length.

Alas, Tyson got the cold shoulder in the last three games, playing a total of 13 minutes, most of that in garbage time. The Cavaliers have elected to go small, putting three guards on the court anytime except their starting look. This despite the size of the Pistons, who have a 6'6" point guard and only one player shorter than him in the rotation.

Will Atkinson go back to Tyson in Game 7?

No. 2: Thomas Bryant

Wait, Thomas Bryant was in the rotation? He was for a flash.

In Game 1, with Jarrett Allen picking up a few early fouls, Kenny Atkinson turned to Thomas Bryant. Given the size of the Pistons, it was not unthinkable that a double-big look could be valuable for more of the game.

That idea was quickly dispelled, in large part because Bryant was abysmal. He shot 1-for-4 and was a defensive nightmare, with the Pistons roasting him and only hot shooting from his teammates preventing him from having a worse +/- than his -3.

Bryant rightfully has not played a competitive minute since.

No. 3: Keon Ellis

The ultimate indictment of the Cavaliers' midseason trade to send De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings is coming in this series, when Dennis Schroder has largely turned back into a pumpkin and Keon Ellis cannot even see the court.

He was supposed to be the perfect player to pair with Donovan Mitchell on bench units, a perimeter stopper and knockdown shooter who deserved more minutes in Sacramento. Except maybe he didn't.

Ellis is built like a green bean, and the Pistons have gone right through him when he has taken the court. He cannot hope to stop anyone in their rotation, with Cunningham much too large for him, and both Daniss Jenkins and Ausar Thompson too strong. Who is he supposed to defend?

It's unlikely that Ellis will see the court in Game 7, and that will have major implications for his free agency this summer. For now, he joins Bryant and Tyson on the curb as they root on their team in a pivotal game on Sunday.