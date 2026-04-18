Cavaliers have a game-saving advantage they didn't have in last year's playoffs

The strength of the Cleveland Cavaliers over the last few seasons has lied in their frontcourt. Ever since they paired Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen together in 2021, the Cavs have had elite rim protection and two sound finishers around the rim.

They have been sound fits in almost every iteration of Cleveland. From the days when Darius Garland was the lead floor general to Donovan Mitchell’s arrival to James Harden’s arrival this season, Mobley and Allen have been near seamless fits.

The one issue that the Cavs were not able to address in previous seasons was the depth behind them. Yes, Cleveland could stagger the bigs and have 48 minutes of elite big man play, but the reserve options were never appealing. From Robin Lopez to Tristan Thompson, the Cavs put a band-aid on the reserve big spots until this year.

Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance Jr. at least give the Cavaliers playable frontcourt depth

Bryant especially has made his mark on this year’s team. He played 60 games, the most he had played since the 2018-19 season. He averaged six points per game on 51 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson has raved about Bryant’s ability to stay ready and provide energy on a nightly basis. Bryant plays hard no matter what and even when he makes a mistake, he would do it at 100 percent effort.

He also fit in very nicely with Mobley, as the Cavs had a +13.8 net rating with those two on the court, including a 95.3 defensive rating.

Nance Jr. meanwhile had an up and down season that featured injuries and DNPs. However, he was able to find his rhythm towards the end of the season. He still has enough athleticism to get on the boards and can knock down a three very now and then. He is much less reliable than Bryant overall, but he is fine enough as their second reserve big.

It is a stark contrast from years past. Bryant can give them a jolt of energy that can swing a playoff game and with Allen dealing with a troublesome knee, Bryant may be called upon to give spot minutes. Nance Jr. may not have his number called as often, but he knows the system and has the IQ to be relied upon in a pinch.

This Cleveland team is deep overall. They have a lot of options to turn to in a multitude of situations, including their frontcourt.