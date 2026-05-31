The Cavaliers have decided on this crucial Evan Mobley decision

Since he has been drafted, high expectations have followed Evan Mobley. His entire Cavaliers tenure thus far has been an overall success, but some have been waiting for more from the young star.

He was expected to build off of his All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year campaign from 2025, but he had an inconsistent season offensively and that is where most of the criticism has lied.

Mobley was able to right the ship after the All-Star break and was arguably Cleveland’s best player over the last three months of play, including the playoffs. That has not stopped his name from being floated in rumored packages for Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is almost all but guaranteed to be moved this offseason. However, it seems that Mobley’s future with the Cavs is clear.

Evan Mobley will be returning to Cleveland next season

Koby Altman indicated as much during his end of season press conference, calling Mobley a franchise-caliber player and that he is a huge part of the Cavs’ success over the last few years. He also said that the big man knows what to work on this summer and that the organization is excited about his trajectory.

So, despite the fact that their season ended in a Conference Finals sweep, Cleveland will be running it back with their core of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen next year. That doesn’t mean the Cavs won’t make moves to improve the roster, but there likely won’t be any blockbusters.

For Cleveland, keeping Mobley long-term is a no brainer. He has shown his immense potential time and time again, and is only 24-years old. You don’t trade away players of his caliber, even if the going has been tough at times.

Additionally, Mobley’s strong playoff showing is proof that his ceiling is high. He is one of the best defenders in the sport, he was a lot more confident on the perimeter, and was very aggressive in the paint and on the boards.

He also showed up when his team needed him the most, including Game 7 against the Pistons when he had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. When he was assertive, the Cavs were at their best.

Cleveland not giving up on Mobley is a welcome sight. Kenny Atkinson has been able to unlock him over the last two seasons. This is a crucial offseason for the young big man, as he is the key to the Cavs getting to that next level.