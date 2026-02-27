Cavaliers have to be terrified of meeting this team in the playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reestablished themselves as one of the contenders for the Eastern Conference crown. The one team that they don't want to face in the playoffs, however, is not one of the other contenders -- it's the Toronto Raptors.

The Cavaliers have found new life since the calendar turned to 2026. Their record of 18-7 is third-best in the entire NBA, behind only the Detroit Pistons and the surging San Antonio Spurs. The offense in particular has come to life; only the Minnesota Timberwolves have scored more points per game in that timespan.

That has elevated the Cavs back into position as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. James Harden has given organization to the offense, Jarrett Allen is playing his basketball in months, and the likes of Keon Ellis and Sam Merrill are providing Cleveland elite depth on the wing.

The rest of the East contenders have to be concerned at the Cavaliers' new swagger. Even when they were a bit wobbly, the Cavs split their first two games against the Detroit Pistons (the rematch is tonight). They lost their last game against the Boston Celtics but by only two points. Their recent surge has included a general evisceration of the West, but also beatdowns of the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. Just this week, Cleveland laid the hammer on the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers are winless against the Raptors

The one team against which the Cavaliers have been at their worst, strangely enough, has been the Toronto Raptors. The two teams have faced off three times this season, and each time the Cavs have lost by double-digit points. The rivalry that has continued from playoff showdowns during the LeBron era has included broken faces and a Rookie of the Year faceoff that continues to produce headlines as Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley develop.

This year, however, the Raptors have had the Cavaliers' number. Toronto's defense has held the Cavaliers below their season average in each showdown, and the Raptors have received help across the board.

Barnes in particular has been at his best, and the Cavaliers don't have an obvious option to shut him down if Evan Mobley cannot stop him. In the three games, Barnes has averaged 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks. He has been dominant.

It hasn't just been Barnes, however. RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram and Jamison Battle all dropped 20 in the first meeting. Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl reached that mark in the second game. In the third game, the Cavaliers managed just 99 points, and the Raptors were paced by 37 points from Ingram.

Cleveland is playing better now than they were a few months ago when Toronto laid the beatdown; the last time they met was in November. The Cavs have to feel better about their chances in a rematch, which couldn't come until the playoffs as they are not scheduled to meet again this season.

Such a playoff matchup could absolutely come in the first round, however. The Raptors are on track to fall somewhere in the 6-8 range, while the Cavaliers are fighting their way to a top-3 seed -- and the No. 1 seed is not wholly out of reach.

Cleveland will and should be favored in a potential playoff matchup, but they can't feel great about winning four-in-seven against the team that won three-in-three this year. After multiple seasons of falling short, the idea of losing in the first round is terrifying to a team carrying past trauma. The Cavaliers are a danger to beat anyone in the Eastern Conference -- but they also are not bulletproof.

The one team they don't want to see in the first round are the Toronto Raptors.