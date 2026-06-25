Cavaliers have another challenger for East crown after LaMelo Ball blockbuster

The Cleveland Cavaliers were among the East contenders who benefited from a watered-down conference in 2025-26. The Indiana Pacers, East champs in 2025, were without their best player (Tyrese Haliburton) the entire season. The Bulls, Nets, and Wizards were all tanking, and the Bucks joined them once Giannis Antetokounmpo got hurt. The Miami Heat weren't very good.

The East will be much tougher in 2026-27, due to lottery reform and the rise of some young-and-hungry clubs like the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte, along with the Toronto Raptors, found more success last season than almost everyone expected. Kon Knueppel emerged as an immediate difference-maker in his rookie season, and Charlotte's developmental work with guys like Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Moussa Diabate really started to pay off.

Now, the Hornets have made a blockbuster trade, sending Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and a bunch of draft capital. While plenty of Hornets fans are hating on the trade (Ball was a fan favorite in Charlotte), this was a good deal for the Hornets that makes them better immediately. As a result, Charlotte will be even more of a threat to contend moving forward.

The Hornets just improved their roster by trading LaMelo Ball for Naz Reid

The Hornets also shipped guard Josh Green off to Minnesota in the deal, but the main players here are Ball and Reid. While Ball is a special talent, he comes with a ton of durability concerns and isn't a great defender. Moreover, the Hornets no longer have an urgent need for Ball now that they have two awesome scorers in Brandon Miller and Knueppel.

What Charlotte needed last season was more strength and skill in their frontcourt, which is precisely what Reid provides. He's a threat from 3 and is one of the toughest, highest-IQ forwards in the sport. In a word, he's a winner. Reid's been at the center of all of Minnesota's deep playoff runs over the past few years. I'm actually shocked that the Wolves decided to trade him (for an injury-cursed asset, no less). And it appears I'm not alone.

Naz Reid will cause issues for the Cavaliers

Reid will be a particular thorn in the side of the Cavs (as currently constructed) because Cleveland doesn't have big wings or power forwards. Outside of their double-center situation (with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen), the Cavs are actually kind of small. Reid will be able to draw Mobley and/or Allen out to the perimeter and tangle their feet with his dribble moves. And while he's much shorter than both Mobley and Allen, he's more physical than both players and will hold his own on the glass.

The Hornets just took a step in the right direction towards East contention, and the Cavaliers cannot be happy about it.