Cavaliers have an obvious reason to choose Kuminga after Schröder trade

Free agency has yielded nothing but disappointment so far for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but newfound financial freedom could turn around their fortunes.

For Cleveland, three early embarrassments in the offseason did not dissuade the team from chasing improvements. Mario Hezonja's arrival brought a proven three-point shooter on the wing, giving the Cavs a tall combo forward. Since the Hezonja deal, the Cavaliers have stayed tied to both Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson, signaling an intent to rebuild their wing rotation around size and versatility.

Financially, adding either Kuminga or Watson was nearly impossible with the first apron the Cavaliers were approaching. Cleveland's most recent Dennis Schröder deal with the Charlotte Hornets opened up over $30 million in space below the first apron, making a deal slightly more realistic.

While Watson has been the larger name in the offseason, he is also undoubtedly the more convoluted candidate to chase. His incumbent team, the Denver Nuggets, are stuck in the second apron and cannot complete a sign-and-trade with Watson outgoing unless that deal drops them below that apron. With the Cavaliers still above the tax threshold, Cleveland must send out salary in a deal to acquire Watson, but Denver cannot absorb much of it, if any.

Unless the Nuggets find a welcome suitor for Zeke Nnaji, the Watson trade is quickly fading away. Potential Nnaji destinations like the Milwaukee Bucks are undoubtedly reluctant to absorb his salary as they are an equal contender to land Watson.

Kuminga faces an unfair reputation

The complications landing the Nuggets breakout wing make Cleveland's offseason path clear. Kuminga was on the Cavs' radar since the beginning of free agency, and the legwork to add him is already in place.

Watson's offensive breakout last year has rightfully made him a hot name on the market. Conversely, Kuminga's Golden State Warriors tenure was hampered by clashing egos between himself and the coaching staff. Amid the Warriors' failed two-timelines approach after the 2022 NBA Finals win, Kuminga was the assumed future centerpiece of the organization. Underwhelming progress as an offensive engine and a poor fit in head coach Steve Kerr's system halted any chances of Kuminga's ascension.

In 16 games with the Atlanta Hawks last season after a trade from Golden State, Kuminga averaged 12.3 pionts, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game coming off the bench. His hyper athleticism and physicality made for more than a few highlights during his short stint in Georgia.

Kuminga is a product of false promises by the Warriors. Drafted seventh overall in 2021, he was quickly vaulted into a spotlight as the franchise's future superstar after winning the championship in his rookie season. Kuminga was one of Golden State's more reliable bench players during that run, but his subsequent time in Golden State proved he was sold false hope.

While Kuminga's drama-riddled past might haunt his reputation, the 23-year-old wing currently has no blockades barring an arrival in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are the perfect landing spot for Kuminga to revive his career

Whereas Watson is a restricted free agent, Kuminga has full control of his future as an unrestricted free agent. If the Cavs cannot lure the Hawks into a balanced sign-and-trade, Kuminga can still join the Cavaliers via the $6 million Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. A short-term, low-cost deal can give Cleveland Early Bird Rights for a new, higher-paid contract with Kuminga in the near future.

If Kuminga is willing to take the lower pay, the Cavaliers have every reason to sign him. The low cost gives more flexibility for a new James Harden deal and other moves down the line. Additionally, the contract would create an incentive for Kuminga to shift his priorities to dial in as a three-point shooter and form his game around the role carved for him in Cleveland.

Still in the early years of his career, Kuminga is a moldable talent. His athletic abilities and defensive prowess make him an ideal solution for the Cavs' shallow forward depth. Kuminga has shown flashes of quality shooting and could spend his time with the Cavaliers refining his offensive approach.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson was praised for his player development when he first joined the Cavs. Kuminga could be the perfect project for Atkinson to elevate a struggling forward into one of the better players at a premier position in the modern NBA.

Taking a flyer on Kuminga could be the Cleveland Cavaliers' best move this offseason, especially if it only costs the TPMLE. Perhaps the best reason to sign Kuminga goes beyond the X's and O's. If the Cavaliers can prove the Warriors were wrong to dismiss Kuminga, the Cavs get a win over their longtime nemesis. Nothing is greater than finding talent where your rival could not.