Cavaliers got the steal of the trade deadline days before the final buzzer

The Sacramento Kings seemed really anxious to get rid of Keon Ellis. His playing time was inconsistent, his role was unclear, and his name was floating in trade rumors since the start of the season. I have no idea why this was the case, but Cavs fans don't need to worry themselves with that information. Whatever happens in Sacramento is nothing to concern yourself with, as I always say.

Nevertheless, he is saved! Now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers after Saturday's late-night trade, Ellis is the most obvious future fan favorite I've ever seen. His constant hustle and defensive production (combined with timely shot-making) will endear him to Cleveland quickly. To add him for De'Andre Hunter (who became a clear trade candidate after Jaylon Tyson's breakout) and a second-rounder feels like a coup by this front office.

Ellis had a breakout year in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 8.3 points per game, shooting 43% from 3-point range, and nabbing 1.5 steals per game. He swung multiple games for the Kings with his effort, and I see no reason why that would change in Cleveland. In each of his three full seasons, Kings opponents have been worse on offense when Ellis is on the floor. Often, he cuts off the head of the snake with his defense.

This year, as the Kings conducted their Year of Immense Pain and Suffering, Ellis has seen his role on the team decrease considerably. Their loss!

Keon Ellis is almost too good of a fit with the Cavaliers

If you could design a guard who would help the Cavaliers most right now in a lab, it might look like Keon Ellis. Especially after parting with Isaac Okoro in the offseason, the Cavs have become desperate for high-level defensive stoppers, and Ellis fits that bill.

For the record, I don't even think Ellis will start! While Darius Garland is out, I think the Cavs will go with Dennis Schroder, who also came over in the deal, and is a bit more of a traditional point guard.

But when DG returns, I think Ellis' impact will be felt every night as a backup point guard who brings ferocious point-of-attack defense. I could even see Ellis in closing lineups against teams with elite guard scorers. He's the best option to get a stop late in a game, and Kenny Atkinson will learn that quickly.

Keon Ellis isn't a high-volume creator, so Cavs fans shouldn't expect him to start scoring 25 points per game. But there's a reason about half the league wanted to acquire him at this trade deadline — and it's encouraging that the Cavs struck before anyone else had a chance.