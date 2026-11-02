Cavaliers finally found the offense they should be building around Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley apparently decided that 16 shots were enough to remind everyone why the Cleveland Cavaliers have been investing so heavily in his future. The 25-year-old dropped 27 points in Saturday's 136-111 demolition of the Milwaukee Bucks, shooting 11-of-16 from the field and knocking down three of his five attempts from beyond the arc.

It wasn't some miraculous shooting performance that Cleveland should spend the next week trying to recreate. It was a reminder of what happens when Mobley gets opportunities to contribute offensively instead of spending most of his time waiting for the guards to finish cooking.

The Cavaliers have Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, two players who can generate offense whenever necessary. However, having that much talent in the backcourt shouldn't mean Mobley's offensive development gets pushed to the bottom of the priority list.

Cleveland needs him to become more than an occasional scoring option, especially if this team expects to compete for a championship.

Evan Mobley deserves more than leftover offensive possessions

Against Milwaukee, Mobley didn't need to dominate the basketball to be effective. He attacked scoring opportunities, finished efficiently and made the Bucks respect his perimeter shooting.

His three made triples were especially encouraging because a more reliable outside shot makes him significantly harder to defend. Opponents already have to account for his size and mobility around the basket, and forcing defenders to respect him beyond the arc opens additional opportunities for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers scored 136 points while Mitchell finished with 15 and Harden added 13. That should tell Kenny Atkinson something about how much offensive production is available when Cleveland isn't asking its guards to handle every difficult possession.

Mobley doesn't need to become a 30-point scorer overnight, but he should be getting consistent opportunities to establish himself offensively.

Cleveland cannot keep treating Mobley's development like a side project

The frustrating part is that Mobley has already shown he can deliver these performances. Against Washington earlier in the week, he scored 24 points and connected on five three-pointers. Then came Atlanta, where he finished with just 11 points on nine field-goal attempts in Cleveland's 114-111 loss.

Those performances illustrate why his offensive involvement deserves more attention. Mobley isn't going to score 25 every night, but the Cavaliers shouldn't allow his opportunities to fluctuate dramatically simply because Mitchell and Harden are available to create shots.

Atkinson has enough offensive talent to distribute responsibilities without sacrificing efficiency. Cleveland should be looking for ways to involve Mobley early, whether through pick-and-roll actions, touches near the basket or opportunities to attack favorable matchups. The goal isn't to take the offense away from Mitchell or Harden. It's to make Cleveland less dependent on them.

The Cavaliers' championship ceiling depends on Mobley

Milwaukee's struggling defense certainly made life easier, so nobody should mistake Saturday's performance for proof that Cleveland has solved its offensive problems. However, the approach is worth carrying forward.

Mobley is 25 years old, entering the years when the Cavaliers should expect his offensive responsibilities to expand. Mitchell and Harden can help Cleveland win games right now, but Mobley's growth is what gives the organization a chance to remain competitive beyond its current championship window.

Cleveland has already committed to Mobley as a foundational player. Giving him a meaningful role in the offense shouldn't require a favorable matchup or an unusually efficient shooting night. The Cavaliers have enough talent to make him a priority without asking their guards to disappear.

Saturday showed what that balance can look like. Now Atkinson needs to make sure Mobley isn't back to collecting offensive leftovers when Cleveland faces a tougher opponent.