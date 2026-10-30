Cavaliers can forget about hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy playing defense like this

Bad defense, no trophy. I think it’s quite literally that simple.The Cleveland Cavaliers want to win a championship, but their defense looks like they’re confused sometimes. Thursday's 114-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was more than another frustrating defeat. It was a snapshot of a much larger problem threatening to derail Cleveland's title ambitions before they ever gain momentum.

Five games into the season, the Cavaliers rank 18th in defensive rating, allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions. That's hardly the defensive profile anyone expected from a team featuring Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. And it's certainly not the foundation upon which championship teams are built.

Yes, five games represent an extremely small sample size. Cleveland has plenty of time to improve, and early-season rankings can fluctuate dramatically. But there's something we can already say with confidence. The defense Cleveland has played through five games is nowhere near championship caliber. There have been flashes, but they have yet to have and stick to a solidified defensive identity. If that doesn't change, the Larry O'Brien Trophy won't be coming back to Cleveland.

Cavaliers' collapse against Atlanta exposed a much bigger defensive problem

Thursday's loss perfectly illustrated what's wrong with Cleveland's defense. The Cavaliers built a 15-point advantage against Atlanta, putting themselves in position to secure another important early-season victory. Then everything unraveled. Atlanta erupted for 43 points in the third quarter, completely overwhelming a Cleveland defense that couldn't consistently get stops.

The Hawks also collected 15 offensive rebounds and outscored Cleveland 15-4 in fast-break points. That's nasty work. The Cavaliers weren't simply victims of an opponent getting hot. They repeatedly failed to finish defensive possessions, surrendered second-chance opportunities and allowed Atlanta to capitalize in transition.

Onyeka Okongwu punished Cleveland with 29 points and 12 rebounds, including five offensive boards. That's an especially uncomfortable development for a team whose frontcourt is supposed to provide a defensive advantage. And Atlanta's success wasn't an isolated warning either.

Cleveland has already shown a troubling inability to sustain defensive intensity throughout games. The Cavaliers have survived some of those lapses through offensive firepower, but Thursday demonstrated what happens when their scoring can't compensate. Against championship-caliber competition, those breakdowns become even more costly.

Cleveland needs a top-10 defense before anyone should take its title hopes seriously

Championship teams don't necessarily have to lead the NBA in defensive rating. But they generally need to be excellent on that end, or at least consistently above average with an exceptional offense. Cleveland currently satisfies neither condition.

The Cavaliers rank 12th offensively, producing 111.2 points per 100 possessions. That's respectable, but hardly overwhelming. Their +0.9 net rating ranks 14th. In other words, Cleveland's statistical profile currently resembles that of a middle-of-the-pack team rather than a legitimate championship favorite.

The offense deserves scrutiny, especially with James Harden struggling to find consistent shooting efficiency and Donovan Mitchell carrying a substantial scoring burden. But the defensive shortcomings are more alarming. Mobley is an elite defensive talent. Allen provides size and rim protection. The Cavaliers have enough experience to understand the importance of communication, positioning and defensive rebounding.

There's no acceptable reason for that foundation to produce a below-average defense over an extended period. For Cleveland to make a legitimate championship run, I'd want to see its defensive rating climb into the top 10 at minimum. A top-five finish would provide even stronger evidence that this team is capable of surviving the offensive struggles that inevitably occur during a demanding playoff series.

And if the offense remains outside the top 10, Cleveland's defense will need to be even more formidable to compensate.

Cavaliers' championship ambitions are about to face a brutal reality check

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the schedule isn't offering much time to figure things out. After Milwaukee, the Cavaliers face Oklahoma City twice, followed by Philadelphia and New York. That's a daunting stretch for a team still searching for a complete defensive performance. If Cleveland struggles to contain Atlanta, what happens when Oklahoma City starts attacking the same weaknesses?

The Thunder won't hesitate to exploit poor transition defense, careless rotations or second-chance opportunities. Neither will Philadelphia or New York. The Cavaliers have an opportunity to turn this stretch into a statement about their championship credentials. But that requires more than simply scoring enough points to survive.

They need to defend with consistency, rebound with urgency and stop surrendering momentum whenever their offense stalls. These problems demand attention.The Cavaliers can talk about winning a championship all they want. Until their defense starts resembling that of a contender, lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy will remain little more than a dream.