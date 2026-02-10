Cavaliers finally grant Donovan Mitchell his longtime wish

The Cleveland Cavaliers are all-in. There is no longer a question about what the plan is for this team — they want to win now. By all accounts, they need to win now. I don't need to explain to you why that is, but the future of this franchise pretty much rests on what happens over the next five months.

With the addition of James Harden, the Cavaliers are playing a dangerous game with a guy who is notorious for playoff implosions. Whether that happens this year remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Donovan Mitchell now has a luxury he's never been afforded — the ability to be a complementary player on some nights.

On Monday night, Spida scored 32 points and dished 10 assists. But on the biggest possession of the night, with the Cavs down three, he didn't even touch it. And that was fine! Instead, Harden isolated and hit an outrageous step-back 3-pointer (that he also probably got fouled on). Mitchell then won the game with two free throws with under a second remaining in the game, showing just how well these two can coexist.

James Harden ices Nuggets in thrilling Cavaliers win

Donovan Mitchell wanted James Harden specifically on this team, and on nights like this, it's not hard to see why. Single-handedly carrying the offensive load of a team — like Mitchell has been for years — eventually wears on a player.

I don't want this to sound like I'm ragging on Darius Garland, either. He was an awesome Cavalier, and should be remembered fondly. But Harden is a level above Garland in his playmaking skill, even this deep into his career, and even though Garland would take over on occasion, that always felt like a nice surprise and not the norm. With Harden, it can be the norm.

Donovan Mitchell has a real star flanking him now. Harden is good enough that some nights, Spida will be the one flanking him. It's a sight for sore eyes, and the Cavs are now 2-0 with Harden aboard after perhaps the win of the season in Denver last night.

There are a million questions to answer about what this team is capable of and what the longterm viability of this roster is. But not right now. Now, Cavs fans should enjoy having two megastars leading the charge.