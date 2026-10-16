Cavaliers finally giving Evan Mobley the offensive role he needs, if he takes it

Cleveland Cavaliers star forward Evan Mobley has had a rollercoaster career as an offensive talent. His defensive prowess has already earned him All-Defensive Team selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award, but his offensive inconsistency has continually been a sticking point for critics and fans alike.

Entering his sixth season, Mobley has solidified himself as a cornerstone talent with the Cavaliers. Despite opportunities to trade the one-time All-Star for Giannis Antetekounmpo or Jaylen Brown, Cleveland turned down those offers in a belief that Mobley will be a pivotal star in a championship run for Ohio's basketball squad.

That level of confidence and loyalty to Mobley not only showcases the Cavs' belief in him, but it raises the stakes to give him the perfect breakout opportunity this season. Last year, Mobley showed continued growth as a three-point shooter, but his overall offensive impact still lagged behind his expectations.

In a recent interview with Cavs reporter Tony Pesta, coach Kenny Atkinson revealed a plan to unlock Mobley.

"One of our assistants talked about how Kevin Garnett got his offense. He could get to a spot and just run, raise up and shoot over guys. I like that prototype…" Kenny Atkinson

Atkinson did not dive deep into the offensive sets for Mobley, but his likening Mobley to NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is an apt comparison that has often bet thrown in the direction of the young seven-footer. Garnett's unique offensive approach utilized a mix of finesse, strength and floor spacing not often seen in the 2000s. While Garnett was not launching three-pointers, his efficiency on long mid-rangers made him a three-level threat offensively.

What made Garnett a legendary big man was not just talent, though. His determination set him apart. Garnett led the Timberwolves to the playoffs nearly singlehandedly before his journey to Boston. He took over entire arenas on his own, a trait Mobley still lacks.

Mobley needs Garnett's attitude just as much as his talent

Garnett's intensity and offensive versatility made him a superstar with the Minnesota Timberwolves and an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics. Emulating Garnett's skill set is already underway for Mobley. The Cavs star's footwork at his height is incredible, and his versatility as a scorer and passer have elevated the Cavaliers since his rookie season.

The talent and skills are on display for Mobley, but those displays are too infrequent. Mobley can often fade into obscurity in the offense, especially in the latter half of games. His usage declines steadily as a game goes on, despite incredible opening halves. If the Cavs want to see Mobley take another step towards a Garnett-like career, he must show that emotional intensity Garnett perfected.

The KG comparisons are nothing new for Mobley, but neither are the gaps in attitude. Garnett himself praised Mobley in 2024, but he still noted the need for Cleveland's star forward to let go of his "nice guy" behavior during an episode of his podcast All the Smoke.

KG says it’s time for Nice Guy Evan Mobley to get mean 😤



The Big Ticket details what adjustments the young star needs to make before the Cleveland Cavaliers level up in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.⁰⁰Catch the latest Ticket & Truth: https://t.co/CuMYJuyWpi pic.twitter.com/ExdDrjmds2 — ALL THE SMOKE (@allthesmokeprod) October 2, 2024

Taking that next step requires Atkinson drawing up more plays for Mobley four out of four quarters in a game rather than only the first two. It also requires Mobley to step up and demand the ball, take possessions into his own hands and refuse to defer to a teammate on the wing or in the corner. Mobley's playmaking is one of his best traits, but his selflessness goes too far and takes away from the team's ceiling.

If Mobley taps into his potential as an offensive engine rather than a high-quality third option, his trajectory equally elevates the Cavaliers into new heights of NBA contention.