Cavaliers fans owe their season to one player (and Jarrett Allen just confirmed it)

Who is responsible for the Cleveland Cavaliers' improvement this season?

It is without question that someone or something deserves the credit for the Cavaliers transforming from a good playoff team to a title contender and the No. 1 seed. To turn 48 wins into 64 wins with largely the same roster doesn't happen automatically. The Cavaliers improved significantly, and something caused that improvement.

From the outside, the culprit is not obvious. Ty Jerome is the one rotation player who was not around last season -- at least, he played in just two games before suffering a significant ankle injury. He deserves some of the credit.

Kenny Atkinson is also new, coming in as head coach to replace J.B. Bickerstaff. He absolutely deserves credit for installing such an effective offensive system and empowering the team to play its best basketball. Yet at the same time, Bickerstaff's success in Detroit hinders the argument that Atkinson is amazing and Bickerstaff is terrible.

Darius Garland is healthy and had a fantastic bounce-back season after struggling with injuries last season. He was a deserving All-Star and showed more confidence with the ball. Donovan Mitchell clearly bought into not pounding the ball and allowed his star teammates to shine. Jarrett Allen led the league in field goal percentage and was extremely efficient around the rim.

Speaking of Allen, he recently revealed what he thought the biggest explanation was for the team's improvement. Why they made such a "gigantic leap" in the standings. In a piece he penned himself for The Player's Tribune on the immaculate vibes in Cleveland, Allen pointed the finger at one thing -- that is, one person.

Evan Mobley.

Jarrett Allen thinks Evan Mobley is the secret to their success

Jarrett Allen gave a nod to all of the things we mentioned above, but then made it clear that one person was responsible for why the Cavaliers are so good this season. Evan Mobley. That his ascension into an "elite NBA player" keyed the Cavaliers' turning into a championship contender.

This season, Allen wrote, Mobley started truly tapping into his potential. It was potential that Allen and others saw for years, with tiny flashes that spoke of a bright future to come. Allen said, "We knew that when he put it all together, that's what was going to take us to the next level....and that's what's happened."

The sky is the limit now with Mobley coming into the fullness of his powers. He has been the "difference-maker" for Cleveland. And there is still room to grow; if he continues to improve during the playoffs, Allen notes, the Cavaliers could go far. Even to the ultimate goal - to "hold up that trophy when it's all said and done."

Allen has bought into his role on the team, a physical defender and rebounder and efficient finisher around the rim. Rather than seek touches and points and the spotlight for himself, he has bought into what the team is trying to accomplish. He guards whatever player he needs to, takes on the physicality of any matchup, to free up his All-Star teammate to shine.

It has worked -- Mobley has taken off this season. Allen sees it. The team sees it. All of us see it. There has been an ascension in Cleveland, and as Mobley has grown, he has carried the Cavaliers with him.

Jarrett Allen gets it. He is all-in. As Allen writes, "the vibes are immaculate" in Cleveland. And you can thank Evan Mobley for making it all possible.