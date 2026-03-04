Cavaliers fans just got a reminder of Sam Merrill’s one-of-one distinction

Sam Merrill came into the league clawing to keep his foot in the door. The 60th overall pick is never really expected to do much in the NBA. Merrill would not let himself be held down by how good others believed him to be.

After winning an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks during his rookie season, Merrill needed to fight hard to find a permanent home. It was not going to be in Wisconsin. Eventually, the sharpshooting threat landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

THREE YEARS AGO TODAY



Sam Merrill Mania begins in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/W8KofCv9CA — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) March 3, 2026

Cavaliers fans were recently reminded of where that journey all started as the anniversary of Merrill's 10-day contract with the team passed on Mar. 3. The first season in Cleveland was a bit of a wash for him. Every year that has come after has been the furthest thing from it.

Merrill has firmly earned his spot in the Cavaliers rotation since joining the team. It led to his offseason payday in 2025. That shiny new contract given to him made the Cavs marksman the highest paid player ever drafted with the 60th pick in the NBA Draft.

Sam Merrill made NBA history and became a Cavaliers fan favorite

Merrill is the type of elite role player every championship team would desperately love to have. Having him miss some time with injury this season only further displayed how valuable he was to the Cavaliers. Cleveland has a 27-12 record with Merrill in the lineup, and is only 12-12 without him.

The elite stroke from beyond the arc has been exceptional in 2025-26. Merrill is second in the entire NBA, shooting 46.1 percent from 3-point land.

His defensive impact is the less noticeable part of his game that tends to fly under the radar. Perhaps Merrill is not an elite shutdown force on the perimeter, but he is certainly an effective point of attack defender who brings consistent energy to that side of the court.

Merrill has also shown an ability to play above his size. Despite being only 6-foot-4, Kenny Atkinson has not shied from featuring the veteran guard at the three spot with regularity. The results have not been bad either. The 29-year-old has held his own in any ask that Atkinson has had of him.

Merrill is making more money than anyone else ever taken with the 60th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Somehow, it still feels like a massive bargain for a player that is absolutely irreplaceable in the Cavaliers rotation.