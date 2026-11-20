Being a Cleveland Cavaliers fan has a lot of us in our feelings, and we're all over the place. One minute, you're celebrating Donovan Mitchell turning an opposing defense into a personal highlight reel. The next, you're trying to understand why Kenny Atkinson made that substitution with four minutes left.

You don't know if you're getting vintage Harden, out-of-shape Harden or whether he'll even stick around long enough for it to matter. Add in trade rumors, injury updates and the occasional Jarrett Allen debate, and it's a wonder any of us have managed to maintain our sanity this season.

Fortunately, the new FanSided app is here to make keeping up with all the Cleveland chaos a whole lot easier. It's free on iPhone and Android, and you can now find your favorite King James Gospel coverage, Cavaliers news, scores and more in one convenient place. Your phone was already working overtime for this team. At least now it can be organized about it. We're committed, and it'll always be 216 stand up!

Your Cavaliers obsession has its own headquarters

The new FanSided app lets you build a personalized feed around the teams and topics you're vested in. With more than 600 teams, leagues, events and topics to choose from, you can follow the Cavaliers, your favorite NFL team and whatever else occupies your sports-loving brain without bouncing between a dozen different websites.

Better yet, King James Gospel has its own dedicated team hub, complete with the familiar logo and coverage from writers who understand exactly why Cleveland fans are still arguing about a substitution from three nights ago.

Whether we're discussing Mitchell's latest scoring masterpiece, Harden's roller-coaster performances or Tyrese Proctor making another convincing case for more minutes, you'll find the conversations that keep Cavaliers fans coming back for more.

Game day just got a whole lot easier

There's a special kind of panic that comes from checking your phone during a Cavaliers game and seeing the other team suddenly erase a 15-point lead. We've all been there, and there's no point in pretending that we haven't.

With the new FanSided app, you can follow live NBA scores, check box scores, review team stats and see which players are carrying the load. The Cavaliers hub also gives you access to schedules, standings, roster information and the latest coverage.

We can't stay glued to our phones all the time, but if you miss a game, no problem. Catch up on the numbers, find out what happened and jump straight into the analysis without having to surf the web and bounce from site to site.

Get the news you want and claim your Founding Fan badge

You can also customize notifications for the teams you follow, meaning you won't have to discover a major Cavaliers development six hours after everyone else has already argued about it online. Choose your alerts, mute topics you're not interested in and keep the news you care about within reach.

There's also a little something for fans who get in early. Create a free account before December 31 and you'll receive a limited-edition Founding Fan badge on your profile, which unlocks future perks. You don't need an account to use the app, but being able to say you were there from the beginning has a certain appeal.

The Cavaliers will undoubtedly give us plenty more reasons to celebrate, complain and refresh our phones this season. We might as well make following the madness easier.

Download the new FanSided app and follow the Cavaliers.