Cavaliers fans don't run the front office — and that's a good thing

Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers would love to take over the reigns from Koby Altman and company and run the team like they’re playing NBA2k. We all think that we could do it better than the people in charge.

In reality, however, fans of the Cavaliers are like everyone else: we have big dreams, limited knowledge, and a bit too much self-confidence. In that sense, perhaps we are a little like NBA superstars.

Fans shouldn't call the shots

It’s a bad idea for star players to call the shots -- time will tell if Donovan Mitchell’s finger on the scale in the James Harden trade falls into that category -- and it’s somewhat worse for fans. We don’t know half of what we think we do about how the league works or what is required for transaction in the NBA.

Just look at our recent track record. Fans of the Cavaliers trumpeted the Lonzo Ball trade as the secret coup of the summer, only for Ball to fall out of the rotation and be salary-dumped. Every superstar from Giannis Antetokounmpo to LeBron James was a trade target this year, with no consideration of the team’s inability to make high-dollar trades due to the second tax apron.

With the deadline passed, now we turn our eyes to the buyout market. Players that teams don’t see fit to play are tossed back into the pond, and suddenly they become the jewel of the fishermen’s eyes.

Jeremy Sochan couldn’t get on the court for the San Antonio Spurs, but the moment he was waived, Cavaliers fans clamored for the team to sign him. Cam Thomas cut loose by the Brooklyn Nets? He would look great in wine and gold!

Chris Boucher couldn’t crack the Boston Celtics’ rotation and is on the open market; sign him! Could Kevin Love be cut free by the Utah Jazz? Reunion time! Khris Middleton. Ochai Agbaji. Xavier Tillman Sr. Dario Saric. Eric Gordon.

And yet any discussion of whether one of these castoff names could help the Cavaliers ignores one very pertinent fact: the Cavaliers have a full roster!

The Cavaliers don't need to sign anyone

Many teams around the league freed up a roster spot or two during their trade deadline machinations, allowing them to scoop up players on the buyout market. The New York Knicks snagged Sochan; the Minnesota Timberwolves brought back Mike Conley.

The Cavs, however, are loaded! They have 15 players under contract after converting Nae’Qwon Tomlin from a two-way deal to a full contract. And after their moves at the deadline, each of those 15 players plays a role in the team’s present or future.

Cleveland could waive one of their players, paying through the nose in luxury tax fees, and sign a new player to a minimum contract -- and only a minimum contract. If there was a player on the buyout market who was truly intriguing to the franchise, all it would cost them is Dan Gilbert’s money.

And the player they waived, of course. And that’s where things get crystal clear: there is not, and almost certainly will not, be someone on the buyout market worth waiving anyone on the roster for.

The stars obviously are not going anywhere. Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen. Jaylon Tyson is on a rocket ship and is now a part of the core. Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder are all on sizable contracts or are a part of the rotation.

Nae’Kwon Tomlin was just signed and looks like a keeper. Tyrese Proctor is a rookie with upside to grow into a backup guard role in the coming years. They are safe and a part of the team’s future.

Could the team waive Craig Porter Jr.? They could, but he is a solid backup point guard on a bargain deal and only being asked to be the third-stringer right now -- that’s value and depth you don’t give up for nothing.

Thomas Bryant has been bandied about as an option, but for those who aren’t watching every game, he has been remarkably solid for the Cavs over the last two months. He is turning out to be a steal, signed to a minimum contract after filling a rotation role on an NBA Finals team last season.

Dean Wade? He may struggle with injury, but his versatility in defending multiple positions and making smart plays -- as a shooter or ball-mover -- continues to be underrated. He has been at times a fan favorite, and even if fans are ready to move on now, the team shouldn’t be.

Larry Nance Jr. hasn’t had the best season since joining the Cavaliers this summer, but he is a stretch-big with ties to the city and real offensive impact as a changeup pitch. If he can get fully healthy, he could be in the team’s final playoff rotation given his shooting and defensive versatility.

And suddenly, we are at 15 players. There is no obvious cut candidate. There is no player that they don’t need and don’t want. Lonzo Ball is gone. Everyone else is playing a key role now or in the future.

Sorry, Cavaliers fans -- as intriguing as the free agent crop of buyout candidates may be, Cleveland has already put together a full roster of 15 players. They are deep, they are versatile, and they look like the kind of group that a team wants to go to war with.

Perhaps Altman and company know what they are doing -- at least a little bit.