Cavaliers fans are already finding out Evan Mobley’s importance

The Cleveland Cavaliers have only played one game since Evan Mobley departed the lineup with a calf strain, and they're already learning just what a struggle things are going to be without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The Cavs missed their big man sorely in their 119-111 overtime loss to the Hornets on Sunday.

Without Mobley anchoring the middle, the Cavs struggled to contain Charlotte’s attack and couldn’t muster a single point in overtime. The scoreless extra period was a reflection of Cleveland’s offensive and defensive shortcomings in the big moments. Donovan Mitchell had an uncharacteristic off night, and the overall team statistics looked rough without number four out there.

But beyond the box score, the absence of Mobley exposed a deeper structural problem. The Cavaliers’ defense looked totally disjointed without their most versatile rim protector. Mobley’s ability to contest shots, switch onto smaller players, and protect the paint typically allows Cleveland to funnel drives into traps and force difficult finishing angles. With him out, that system vanished. The Hornets were able to get easy looks near the rim, and the defense collapsed too slowly on perimeter shooters.

The Cavaliers need Evan Mobley's interior presence

It's also worth noting that Mobley wasn’t the only Cavalier dealing with a physical setback. Max Strus remains out while recovering from foot surgery, and Sam Merrill is sidelined with a hand injury. Both these injuries deprive the rotation of secondary scoring and three-point gravity. The cumulative effect has been a thinner bench and fewer reliable options to cover Mobley’s minutes.

Kenny Atkinson has tried to remain upbeat about the team’s direction in Mobley’s absence, reminding fans that this difficult stretch should ultimately be temporary. But the reality is that Cleveland will have to adapt quickly if they don't want to dig a deep hole for themselves. Teams with strong frontcourts will try to exploit their weakened interior, and the Cavs will need more from Garland and Mitchell on both ends just to stay afloat.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Sunday's loss is how dependent Cleveland has become on Mobley not just for defense, but for overall balance. Without him, the offense becomes too reliant on isolation buckets, and the defense loses its best organizer. How well the Cavs navigate this next few weeks could determine whether they remain a serious contender or start talking about a season that ultimately looks like a letdown.