Cavaliers' fall from second to seventh in East shows how far they've regressed

The Cleveland Cavaliers are becoming one of the most difficult teams in the Eastern Conference to figure out, and their last two games perfectly illustrate why.

On Friday, Cleveland dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers 119-95, handing one of the conference's best teams a convincing defeat. Less than 24 hours later, the Cavaliers looked like an entirely different team against the New York Knicks, falling 109-97 in a game they spent much of the night chasing.

One night, Cleveland looked capable of competing with anybody. Next, the Cavaliers barely resembled a championship contender. That inconsistency has become the story of their season, and the standings are beginning to reflect it. Through 10 games, Cleveland sits seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 5-5 record. At this same point last season, the Cavaliers were 7-3 and sitting second.

That's a five-place drop for a team that entered this season expecting to compete for a championship, not fight to stay above .500.

Cleveland is taking steps backward instead of forward

What's even more concerning is that Cleveland was enjoying greater early-season success last year before James Harden was part of the equation. Harden was supposed to provide another dimension to the offense, giving Donovan Mitchell additional playmaking support and making the Cavaliers more difficult to defend.

Instead, Cleveland's offense has regressed from the standard it established last season. The Cavaliers finished 2025-26 ranked sixth in offensive rating at 119.2 points per 100 possessions. Through their first 10 games this season, they're 11th at 115.7.

Defensively, Cleveland ranks 14th with a 112.9 defensive rating, compared with 15th over the entirety of last season. Although that represents a slight improvement in ranking, neither side of the ball has established the Cavaliers as an elite team. The problem isn't that Cleveland lacks talent. It's that the talent hasn't translated into consistent basketball.

Friday's victory over Philadelphia demonstrated what the Cavaliers can accomplish when their defense is engaged and their offense operates with purpose. Saturday's loss demonstrated how quickly those encouraging signs can disappear.

The Knicks remain a problem Cleveland cannot solve

New York has become Cleveland's measuring stick, and the Cavaliers keep coming up short.

After sweeping Cleveland out of last season's Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks returned to Rocket Arena and handed the Cavaliers another defeat. That's five consecutive losses to New York, including the playoffs. The Cavaliers have yet to get that monkey off their back. Jalen Brunson scored 31 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 29, and Cleveland once again struggled to match New York's physicality and execution.

The Knicks took control in the second quarter, built a 19-point lead and never allowed Cleveland to complete a meaningful comeback. Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, but his individual brilliance couldn't compensate for another disappointing team performance.

James Harden contributed just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, further illustrating how unreliable Cleveland's supporting offense has been. For a team trying to establish itself among the East's elite, repeatedly losing to the opponent that ended its previous season is becoming an increasingly uncomfortable reality.

Seventh place is nowhere Cleveland wants to be

The Cavaliers' record against winning opponents adds another layer of concern. Cleveland has managed just two victories against teams with records of .500 or better through its opening stretch, hardly the résumé of a team ready to challenge the conference's best. It's early enough for Cleveland to recover, but seventh place is not where a roster with this much talent and these expectations should be.

The Cavaliers aren't rebuilding. They're not developing an inexperienced core with the luxury of waiting several seasons for results. They're trying to win now, and their performance needs to reflect that urgency. Ten games into the season, Cleveland still doesn't have an identity.

Are the Cavaliers good? Are they bad? We don't quite know yet, and their 5-5 record suggests they're just as good as they are bad. At some point, Cleveland needs to choose.