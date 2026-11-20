At this point in the 2026-27 season, there may be no team in the NBA with a more fascinating roster construction than this iteration of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Obviously, they are built to compete for a title. Their continued investment of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, along with the trade and subsequent extension for James Harden prove as much.

However, there are real concerns about if this team is really on the level of the league’s best. The Harden trade looks awful and is at the point where it’s hard to imagine another team takes on his contract and the roster appears at least somewhat set in stone.

If the Cavaliers aren’t good enough to win it all, which we suspect they aren’t, then they could be on a fast track for a very ugly resolution to both this season and this generation of Cleveland basketball. But, despite the doom and gloom from the top of the roster, the Cavaliers seemed to have stumbled upon a pair of gems in the back end of their rotation.

Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas give Cleveland reason for optimism

22-year-old Tyrese Proctor and 20-year-old Meleek Thomas have been nothing short of revelations for Cleveland, and in all honestly, are the two players that should make fans most optimistic about this team. So far this year, in 20.3 minutes per game, Proctor is averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 52% from the field and 46% from 3.

His 24-point triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 14 was among the best performances by any Cavalier so far this season. Thomas has been similarly strong, averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in just 23.8 minutes per game while shooting 48% from the field and 44% from deep.

Once again, though, the same issue remains. How are these promising young wings going to grow if they’re stuck behind the floundering duo of Harden and Mitchell for the foreseeable future?

We hunted for data from the past 15 years detailing young players under 23 years old with over 10 minutes per game off the bench, playing behind players who made an all-star team in the previous two seasons. How their careers fared were, well, interesting.

Cleveland may struggle to keep both young wings

There are a number of examples of teams in a similar predicament, who, at the end of the day, both never won anything and couldn’t keep either young player on the team long term. The first example is the 2013-14 Oklahoma City Thunder. We all remember the core of that group, with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant headlining the team. They were good, no doubt about it, but like this version of Cleveland, never won anything.

Sitting behind Westbrook and Durant in the back-end of the rotation were 23-year-old Reggie Jackson and 21-year-old Jeremy Lamb. Jackson finished fifth in 6th Man of the Year voting that season while Lamb averaged 8.5 points per game.

Just one season later, however, Jackson was traded midseason in an effort to streamline costs around the core of the team and Lamb left at the end of the 2015 season as well. Then, we all know what happens next: Durant spurns Oklahoma City to go to the Golden State Warriors, leaving the Thunder ringless and devoid of their young bench talent as well.

The 2015-16 Atlanta Hawks are another good example. Jeff Teague and Kyle Korver headlined the backcourt as the team fought its way to a second round playoff exit. Playing behind those two veterans were 22-year-old Dennis Schroder and 23-year-old Tim Hardaway Jr.

Once again, Atlanta prioritized the veterans as opposed to their youth and look where it got them: nowhere. The Hawks never came close to winning the East and while both Schroder and Hardaway Jr. stayed on the team for a couple more seasons, both missed their early development window that could have redefined their careers.

Some teams have found success

There are a myriad of other examples of teams wasting young players in a wild bid to compete such as the 2019-20 Miami Heat, 2021-22 Hawks and others. But, there are a few example of such valuable youth sitting behind the veterans and actually working. The first is with the Boston Celtics, with mixed results on multiple occasions.

In 2016-17, Boston had 20-year-old Jaylen Brown and 22-year-old Terry Rozier sitting behind the veteran backcourt duo of Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas. With Brown, we all know how that story ended. For almost a decade, Brown became a focal point of the Celtics’ offense, culminating in a 2024 championship.

For Rozier, things didn’t end so well in Boston, perhaps because he never truly got his shot. He stuck around with the Celtics for a few more years, even receiving 6th Man of the Year votes in 2018, but left in 2019.

His absence left a void in Boston’s backcourt, despite the fact that the Celtics never really gave him the reins despite strong seasons. So, for Boston, these results were mixed. For one player, he developed into a franchise cornerstone. For the other, his early development years weren’t maximized and he eventually left.

Boston found room for Payton Pritchard

This same story repeated itself again for the Celtics to a lesser extent in 2020-21. With Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker headlining the team, 23-year-old Payton Pritchard and 21-year-old Aaron Nesmith were relegated to minimal roles.

That team floundered, finishing 36-36 and a first round playoff exit, but from those failures, Boston continued to develop Pritchard into a bigger role until he eventually became a big piece of their championship team just three years later.

For Nesmith on the other hand, Boston didn’t have room for him on their rotation and they shipped him to the Indiana Pacers as a throw-in for the Malcolm Brogdon trade that aged very poorly. Then, after being a nobody in Boston, Nesmith developed into a starting wing on Indiana’s 2025 Eastern Conference-winning team. Once again, the pattern continues of one wing being prioritized and the other cast away due to the logjam.

The Knicks kept Miles McBride and traded Quentin Grimes

Most recently, this holds true for the New York Knicks in 2023-24. The pair of 23-year-olds Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes saw minimal roles behind RJ Barrett and Donte Divincenzo. Of those four players, the only one still standing on the roster when they won the title last season was, you guessed it, McBride.

Barrett and Divincenzo were traded for upgrades while Grimes was dealt midseason for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, and neither of whom worked out. To think, perhaps if New York kept Grimes and developed him further, perhaps he would be a key piece on their team today. In fact, just few days ago he scored 47 points playing in a game for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cleveland has a choice to make with Proctor and Thomas

Anyways, the point is that these teams spent so much time either prioritizing their core players in flawed systems or trying to make upgrades that they waste the young talent already on the roster.

If the past tells us anything it’s that Cleveland will either trade one of Proctor or Thomas in a bid for a major upgrade, let them continue to play minimally due to Harden and Mitchell’s situations, or if they’re smart, they’ll prioritize their youth and develop them into the future of this organization.

Whatever direction the Cavaliers go in, it is clear now more than ever that these two gems of youth need to be a higher priority for this team than they currently are.