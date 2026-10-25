Cavaliers have earned an ugly reputation that won't be easy to shake

The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent years trying to establish themselves as legitimate championship contenders. Unfortunately, their reputation around the NBA is beginning to tell a different story. After Cleveland surrendered a 29-point lead in its 114-106 loss to Philadelphia, ESPN's Michael Wilbon made his feelings unmistakably clear.

Wilbon placed the Cavaliers at the top of his list of Eastern Conference teams he doesn't trust when the playoffs arrive, questioning how Cleveland could look so familiar after an offseason spent addressing its weaknesses. It's a harsh assessment, but after what happened against Philadelphia, can Cavaliers fans reasonably argue that he's wrong?

Cleveland's reputation is becoming impossible to defend

Wilbon wasn't alone in questioning the Cavaliers. During an episode of Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap, former NBA star Joe Johnson expressed little surprise at Cleveland's collapse, pointing to the team's tendency to surrender substantial leads.

That reaction should concern the Cavaliers more than the criticism itself.

When an opponent erases a 29-point deficit, the immediate conversation should center on an extraordinary comeback. Instead, prominent basketball voices are treating Cleveland's failure as something increasingly predictable.

The Cavaliers surrendered a 22-point fourth-quarter advantage against the Knicks in Game 1 of last season's Eastern Conference Finals. New York eventually swept them.

Thursday's collapse revived those memories immediately. Cleveland has reached the point where another embarrassing defeat reinforces an existing perception rather than creates a new one. That's a serious problem for a franchise expecting to compete for a championship.

Regular-season victories won't erase Cleveland's playoff doubts

The Cavaliers have already demonstrated they can win games and produce impressive regular-season performances. What they haven't consistently demonstrated is the ability to withstand pressure against elite opponents when the stakes increase.

That's why simply responding with a few victories won't necessarily change the conversation.

Cleveland could defeat Brooklyn, Washington and several other opponents without answering the questions Wilbon and Johnson have raised.

The Cavaliers need to demonstrate that they can maintain offensive discipline when defenses become more aggressive, protect substantial leads and respond effectively when opponents seize momentum. Those qualities matter considerably more than accumulating impressive scoring totals against weaker competition.

Until Cleveland demonstrates them consistently against championship-caliber opponents, skepticism surrounding its postseason prospects will remain justified.

Kenny Atkinson and his stars must change the evidence

Changing Cleveland's reputation begins with correcting the problems responsible for it. Evan Mobley must receive meaningful offensive opportunities, particularly when opponents concentrate their defensive attention on Cleveland's guards.

Atkinson also has to recognize when his rotations and offensive approach aren't working. Most importantly, the Cavaliers must develop a defensive identity capable of surviving difficult stretches without allowing opponents to completely reverse the momentum.

The upcoming schedule provides immediate opportunities to demonstrate progress. Cleveland will face Oklahoma City twice, Philadelphia again and New York twice within its next 11 games. Those matchups offer the Cavaliers a chance to prove they can compete against the very opponents responsible for doubts about their championship credibility.

The Cavaliers don't need Wilbon, Johnson or anyone else to believe in them before the season begins. They do need to understand why that belief is missing. A championship contender cannot repeatedly surrender enormous advantages against elite competition and expect its reputation to remain intact.

Cleveland has enough talent to challenge the Eastern Conference's best teams. Whether it possesses the discipline and composure necessary to defeat them remains an unanswered question. The Cavaliers won't change that narrative by insisting they're different. They'll change it by proving they are.