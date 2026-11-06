Cavaliers desperately need Jarrett Allen against Joel Embiid and 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enough problems without having to face Joel Embiid without their starting center. Unfortunately, that's exactly the situation they could find themselves in Friday night when the Philadelphia 76ers visit Rocket Arena.

Jarrett Allen is questionable with a right knee contusion after leaving Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Oklahoma City just seven minutes into the game. Cleveland desperately needs him back, because its defense has been struggling even with him available.

The Cavaliers enter Friday at 4-4, having lost consecutive games to the Thunder. Another defeat would send them below .500, and facing an 8-1 Philadelphia team without Allen would make an already difficult assignment considerably worse.

Cleveland's defense cannot afford to lose Jarrett Allen

The numbers explain why Allen's availability is so important. Cleveland is allowing 117.1 points per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA, despite having two accomplished defensive big men in Allen and Evan Mobley.

Wednesday's loss exposed just how vulnerable the Cavaliers can become without their starting center. Oklahoma City scored 44 points in the paint, collected 12 offensive rebounds and generated 21 fast-break points while building a lead that reached 25.

Those are troubling numbers against any opponent, but they're especially concerning with Embiid coming to town.

Allen has averaged 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through Cleveland's first eight games, shooting better than 62 percent from the field. His offensive production isn't what makes him indispensable, however. It's his ability to protect the rim, absorb contact against opposing centers and allow Mobley to operate as a versatile defensive presence rather than carrying the entire interior workload.

Without Allen, Mobley would likely shift to center, leaving Cleveland undersized and forcing Kenny Atkinson to improvise with an already depleted rotation. That's hardly an ideal arrangement against one of basketball's most physically imposing big men (when he has decent knees, at least).

Joel Embiid presents a matchup Cleveland cannot afford to mishandle

Embiid is exactly the type of opponent who makes Allen's absence potentially devastating. The former MVP can punish smaller defenders in the post, draw fouls and command defensive attention that creates opportunities for Philadelphia's perimeter players.

He already scored 24 points in the 76ers' opening-night victory over Cleveland, a game the Cavaliers somehow lost after building a 29-point advantage. Philadelphia also has LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, giving Cleveland enough defensive assignments to worry about without constantly sending additional help toward Embiid.

Allen doesn't guarantee that Cleveland will contain the Philadelphia center, but his presence gives the Cavaliers a legitimate physical matchup and allows Mobley to provide help without abandoning his usual defensive responsibilities.

Without that combination, Embiid could force Cleveland into difficult rotations, opening the floor for a Philadelphia offense that hardly needs additional assistance.

The Cavaliers are already fighting to avoid their third consecutive defeat, and their defensive performances have provided little reason for confidence. They cannot afford another evening of surrendering easy baskets and allowing opponents to dictate the physicality of the game.

Allen should only return if his knee is healthy enough to withstand the demands of the matchup. But assuming he's medically cleared, Cleveland needs him on the floor Friday. The Cavaliers have struggled enough with their starting center. Asking them to contain Joel Embiid without him might be asking for a third consecutive loss.