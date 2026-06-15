Cavaliers desperately need Evan Mobley to study Karl-Anthony Towns

The Cleveland Cavaliers desperately need Evan Mobley to learn from New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns. If the Cavs want to win a championship with Mobley as one of their best players, he needs to take a major leap on the offensive end of the court. He needs to learn from KAT.

At his best, KAT is one of the best offensive bigs in the league. His offense has helped lift the Knicks all the way to the NBA Finals (and beyond). The Knicks have desperately needed KAT to pick his spots on offense and even become a playmaker at times. He’s supported Jalen Brunson a lot on that end.

Mobley needs to do that for Donovan Mitchell.

Cavaliers need Evan Mobley to learn from Karl-Anthony Towns' offense

Throughout the course of his career, Mobley has made strides on the offensive end. His three-point jump shot. His aggressiveness. His scoring ability in the pick-and-roll.

But so far, it hasn’t quite been enough. Mitchell has done a lot of the offensive heavy lifting on his own, and the Cavs even traded Darius Garland for James Harden to help improve their offense alongside Mitchell.

At the end of the day, however, Mobley needs to step up. He’s a huge piece of the Cavs’ long-term core, and if Cleveland ever wants to win a title with him and Mitchell, he has to step up more on offense.

Look at Towns. KAT has always been an elite offensive big man. He’s always found a way to get his buckets, whether it be in the post or from behind the three-point line. Mobley can learn from that.

But even in this year’s playoffs, during the Knicks’ incredible run, KAT’s offensive role has changed a lot at times, and he’s been very adaptable along the way.

Towns has taken on a much larger playmaking role than he’s typically been used to, providing the Knicks with a different offensive look. One that’s helped them a ton.

He’s just been able to give the Knicks a lot of different things on that side of the ball. It’s why they traded for him in the first place, flipping Julius Randle into a better offensive fit.

That’s what the Cavs need from Mobley. That level of offensive versatility and adaptability. Mitchell needs it. Harden needs it. The whole team needs it.

If the Cavaliers are going to win a championship with Mobley as one of their highest-paid players, they need him to make another huge leap on the offensive end of the floor.