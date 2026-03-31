Cavaliers could have the best shot at giving LeBron what he wants most

As ESPN reported in February, if LeBron James wants to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, they would "gladly welcome" him back. Many factors could sway the 41-year-old toward Ohio, including what could be the most important for him — a chance to win another title.

When LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Shams Charania last summer that the superstar was exercising his player option, he added that James "wants to compete for a championship" and that he "values a realistic chance of winning it all."

Dave McMenamin and Tim Bontemps of ESPN published a piece listing the six teams they believe are the top options for LeBron. Of course, Cleveland made the cut. It's not just about another homecoming (although that is important) and a retirement tour where it all started, but the reality is that returning to the East would boost his chances of making one last title run.

Cavaliers could offer LeBron the best chance of winning another title

The Thunder and Spurs, the top two teams in the West, aren't going anywhere anytime soon. The Nuggets aren't as young, but Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray are very much threats and are notorious playoff performers. Anthony Edwards is a menace, and if the Timberwolves traded for Giannis this summer, that'd make them even more of an obstacle. You can't forget the Rockets, either.

The Lakers are currently the third-best team in the conference, and are expected to have an estimated $50 million in cap space this summer to upgrade the roster around Luka Dončić. It's not like they're underachieving (it's actually the opposite), but the reality is that LeBron's time in the NBA is coming to a close, whether it's next season or sometime after. He doesn't have forever to win another title, if that's one of the things he will prioritize most when pondering his future.

Teaming up with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in Cleveland to try to go all-in on delivering the city another championship should be enticing. And as ESPN noted, the Cavaliers and Lakers could work out a sign-and-trade (they listed Jarrett Allen as the piece that could go to LA) to give LeBron more money than he could get otherwise.

It would be enough of a storybook ending as is for LeBron to make one final run with the Cavaliers, but imagine what it'd be like to see him help them climb up the mountaintop again (let us dream, okay?). Talk about going out with a bang.