It's always interesting how quickly the conversation changes when a team starts winning without one of its stars. Suddenly, the player everyone considered indispensable becomes the subject of a debate about whether his team actually needs him. We've seen it happen with Ja Morant in Memphis and even LeBron James, although those arguments have often been blown way out of proportion.

The Cavaliers aren't there with Evan Mobley, at least not yet. But with the big man expected to miss more time because of a toe sprain, Cleveland has a chance to build some momentum without him. And if the Cavaliers start looking like a completely different team during his absence, Kenny Atkinson could have a problem on his hands when Mobley returns.

Cavaliers' emerging chemistry could complicate Evan Mobley's return

Cleveland's recent victories have provided an encouraging glimpse of what its supporting cast can accomplish when given greater responsibility. Against Dallas, Tyrese Proctor recorded a 24-point triple-double while Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja and Thomas Bryant helped carry a depleted Cavaliers lineup to a 127-117 victory.

Two nights later, Cleveland defeated Chicago 126-115 behind Donovan Mitchell's 39 points, with Proctor adding 17 and Peyton Watson contributing 14. Cleveland's reserves have already put the struggling starters on notice, and their recent performances are giving Atkinson more reasons to reconsider how he distributes minutes.

But Mobley's eventual return could complicate matters. As one of Cleveland's most important players, Mobley naturally commands significant minutes, offensive touches and a prominent role in the team's defensive schemes. Those responsibilities won't simply disappear because other players have performed well during his absence.

Atkinson will have to determine how to accommodate Mobley without sacrificing the contributions that helped Cleveland establish momentum in the first place. That could mean fewer minutes for emerging players, adjustments to offensive spacing or changes to lineup combinations that have developed chemistry without him.

Kenny Atkinson shouldn't sacrifice a winning formula to accommodate Evan Mobley

There's an important distinction between suggesting Cleveland is better without Mobley and recognizing that his return could temporarily disrupt a successful rotation. The former would be premature and potentially unfair. The latter is a legitimate concern whenever a major contributor rejoins a team that has established a different identity during his absence.

Mobley's defensive versatility, rebounding and ability to contribute offensively make him an important part of Cleveland's championship aspirations. There's every possibility he returns, immediately strengthens the Cavaliers and fits seamlessly into whatever offensive rhythm they've established.

That would be the ideal outcome. But suppose Cleveland strings together several convincing victories, with Proctor and the supporting cast thriving alongside Mitchell and James Harden. Then Mobley returns, the rotation changes, offensive possessions become less fluid and the Cavaliers begin struggling again.

Would Atkinson continue prioritizing Mobley's established role, even if the results suggest the team needs something different? Or would he have the flexibility to preserve successful combinations, even if that requires adjusting the responsibilities of one of Cleveland's biggest stars?

Those are difficult questions, particularly for a team already trying to recover from an inconsistent start.

Cavaliers must prioritize chemistry over reputation if their winning streak continues

None of this means Mobley should lose his starting position or that Cleveland should diminish his importance based on a handful of games. But a player's reputation shouldn't make his role immune to adjustments, either.

If Cleveland develops a sustainable winning formula during his absence, Atkinson's responsibility will be to integrate Mobley into that success rather than dismantle what has been working to restore the previous rotation. That might require staggering minutes, experimenting with different combinations or giving younger contributors more opportunities than originally planned.

The Cavaliers have spent enough time searching for answers this season. If they finally discover something that works, protecting it should become a priority.

Mobley could return and make Cleveland even better, rendering this entire discussion unnecessary. But if the Cavaliers build considerable momentum without him and struggle to maintain it once he returns, Atkinson will have some serious questions to answer.

And the most important one won't be whether Cleveland is better without Evan Mobley. It'll be whether the Cavaliers are willing to change how they use him to become the best version of themselves.