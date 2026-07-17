Cavaliers could be getting more LeBron James than they were expecting

The Cleveland Cavaliers hope they are at the front of the line to sign LeBron James, whenever he makes his decision. From LeBron's own mouth, however, came an exciting new possibility: he may be playing for not one, but two more seasons.

At 41 years old, James is already one of the 10 oldest players in NBA history. Because he began his career straight out of high school, he has already set the record for most seasons played in the league at 23. Next year, wherever he plays, he will only be adding to that and many other records he holds.

Given the very real possibility of LeBron retiring at the end of last season, and the increasing amount of gray in his beard, it was reasonable to conclude that James was searching for a new team with which to play his final season.

LeBron may play for two more years

Now, however, the runway may be extending. When speaking with a young fan at an event in New York City on Thursday, LeBron said that free agency was a big decision - where he would spend "the last few years, the last year, or the last two years."

LeBron gives his most elaborate answer about his free agency decision making process to a young fan. pic.twitter.com/PHxmBaGi9W — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 16, 2026

Playing for two more years would give James 25 for his career, a beautifully round number to end on. He would turn 43 years old during the season, not quite old enough to break the NBA record, but close. And it would give him an outside chance at winning two more championships to tie Michael Jordan.

If LeBron is considering a home for the next two years, it shifts the calculus for the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the recruitment front, they can sell him on the strong foundation of the roster. Donovan Mitchell just recommitted on a new extension and is locked in for the next two seasons. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are under contract. Role players such as Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson are as well. Meleek Thomas will be even better in his second season.

The Golden State Warriors are offering a fun way to go, but given the ages of their core, they may be even worse in 2027-28 than they are now. The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers have positives and negatives to a two-year window. Cleveland is certainly helped by such a vision.

Cleveland has to put the right team around LeBron

From the team side, it also puts a different kind of pressure on the Cavaliers. They have to not merely push the chips in for a single run, but they need to sustain it over two years. That will be helped by adding an All-NBA player who is committing for two seasons; while LeBron will likely not be as good in two years as he is now, he is still really good right now and continues to defy Father Time.

Two more seasons in Cleveland would give him 13 total for his hometown team. He would have two shots to lead this team back to the NBA Finals, where he has taken then five times before. He would have two chances to win the franchise's second title. Two chances for the perfect storybook ending.

If LeBron James is looking for a home to play two more seasons, the Cavaliers have to feel even better about their chances -- not only of bringing their beloved son home, but also of winning once he gets there.

Now Cleveland continues to wait for LeBron, even more hopeful than before.