Cavaliers closing lineup is a work in progress with no obvious answers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some decisions to make.

For multiple years now, the team has had precious few decisions to make about their starting and closing lineups. Four players were locked in: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and either Darius Garland or James Harden, depending on which point guard was on the team.

With this offseason keeping the core four locked in but shaking up the rest of the rotation, question marks are now cropping up. The starting lineup may be more certain with the addition of Peyton Watson via a sign-and-trade, but the closing lineup is much more in doubt. Dean Wade, Max Strus, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis are all on new teams. Who will close in Cleveland?

Starting with the locks, let us run through each potential option and why they would and would not make sense to be a part of Kenny Atkinson's closing lineup.

The Locks: Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley

Donovan Mitchell is the team's franchise star and most dynamic offensive player. There is no scenario where they would not want him on the court to close games. He gives the offense both a floor and a ceiling, and his shot-making is especially valuable in late-game situations.

Evan Mobley will likewise always get the call. He is a defensive monster, walling off the paint and rotating through space to shut down perimeter actions and even block 3-point shots. He is everywhere on defense, and as a powerful offensive player himself, he is a lock for the closing lineup.

From here, things get a bit murkier.

The Newcomer: Peyton Watson

Peyton Watson's defensive ability should see him onto the court in closing lineups; he is, in essence, taking on the defensive role of both Max Strus and Dean Wade at the same time. His offensive game is more of a mystery box; if his shot is falling this season, or if he builds on the flashes to become a consistent on-ball threat, he becomes more of a lock.

Until he builds and maintains trust with Kenny Atkinson, some uncertainty remains for Watson.

The Veteran: James Harden

On the one hand, Harden is a former league MVP still playing at a good level and signed a new, lucrative contract to stay in Cleveland. It seems that they will close games with Harden on the court.

On the other hand, however, Harden is a player maximized by having the ball in his hands. That is obviously a great help to Mitchell in the regular season, but in the playoffs, when he is ready to cook, won't he take the ball? What is there for Harden to do? Putting a player with better defensive chops and off-ball utility might make more sense than closing with Harden. Sliding Mitchell to the 1 and inserting Sam Merrill or Jaylon Tyson is tempting.

The Anchor: Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen has done absolutely nothing to deserve getting yanked at the end of games. That being said, the Cavaliers' offense can get bogged down with two non-shooters on the court. Pulling Allen to allow Evan Mobley to slide to the 5 and get another shooter onto the court has merit.

With that being said, Allen is a stout defender, and stopping the opponent from scoring is also very important in crunch time. If Allen can improve on the glass at the end of games, he will go a long way toward earning a spot in the closing lineup.

The Gunner: Sam Merrill

The gravity and impact of Sam Merrill's shooting is valuable in every minute of the game, but all the more so in a tight game. His movement off the ball stretches defenses to their breaking point, and he holds reasonably well on defense. Against smaller opponents, he would make a lot of sense.

Merrill's lack of size and length, however, prevents the Cavaliers from deploying a three-guard lineup with all of Harden, Mitchell and Merrill on the court. For Merrill to see the court late in games, he usually would need to kick out one of the other guards - easier said than done.

The Future: Jaylon Tyson

At some point, Jaylon Tyson will close games for the Cavaliers. Will this season be the start of something new?

Tyson is a future starter for Cleveland if the start ot his career is any indication. He has size, scoring ability, playmaking vision and defensive tools. As he continues to put it all together, it will be extremely difficult to keep him out of the closing lineup. For now, he will have defensive lapses that don't drive trust from Kenny Atkinson. As he grows, he will force his way onto the court.

The Answer: Wings and More Wings

What will happen? The Cavaliers will usually close with their starting lineup of Harden - Mitchell - Watson - Mobley - Allen.

What should happen? That is an entirely different story. Harden is bursting with such strengths and weaknesses that it's hard to know how they will shake out. Setting aside his stature, however, there is something very intriguing about a lineup packed with wings.

Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Peyton Watson and Evan Mobley has a lot of length, a lot of shooting and a lot of defense. Tyson will need to handle the secondary ball-handling and playmaking, and the pairing of Merrill and Mitchell has problems defensively, but it's extremely potent.

At some point, it would behoove Kenny Atkinson to try this one out. It could be the answer.