Cavaliers will have a brutal decision to make when NBA expansion arrives

Dennis Schroder gets the last spot for the Cavaliers (8)

Picking the final protection was without a doubt the most difficult of the bunch. Cleveland could go a multitude of ways, but Dennis Schroder makes the most sense.

The 13-year veteran has been an above-average player for years now, and he fits a need in this Cavaliers' squad. Prior to the trade acquiring Schroder and Ellis from Sacramento, Cleveland was struggling to find quality players to fill the backup point guard role and initiate option.

Schroder averages a career 13.9 points and 4.9 assists per game, and his ability to lead the reserves will be vital come playoff time. He's under contract for the next two seasons, making just over $30 million in total, a solid contract for a player of his caliber.

Ultimately, it wouldn't be shocking for an expansion team to scoop up Schroder for his veteran presence if he were available. It's a safe bet for Cleveland to retain him and allow him to a leader in the locker room and on the court.

Not only that, but the Cavaliers have already protected three positional wings. Protecting a player of this archetype will give them a bit more flexibility.