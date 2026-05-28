Cavaliers bold trade could finally land the wing they desperately need

The Cleveland Cavaliers certainly had higher hopes than an uncompetitive sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the reality is what the reality is.

Cleveland reached the conference finals for the first time since 2018. While it is an accomplishment in itself, that accolade was only reached by pushing for an all-in move to acquire James Harden at the deadline. The Cavs have every motivation to make another move this summer to stay competitive and elevate the roster to a new height.

Cavaliers need to make a move

With Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors already swirling, it is plainly obvious the Cavaliers do not intend to sit idle during the offseason. Whether or not a blockbuster star trade emerges, the Cavaliers need to bolster depth and find a reliable big wing who can produce on both ends of the court. Though Cleveland's Dean Wade has been a successful defensive asset, his offensive limitations should push the Cavs to find a better 3-and-D forward.

After the recent trade deadline, the Cavaliers lost most of their bargaining power in trades. They currently hold no tradeable draft picks, unless dealing the 29th overall selection in this year's draft after making the selection. Otherwise, the Cavs must offer talent for talent, forcing the front office to calibrate fit and financial flexibility above all.

Given the Cavaliers' willingness to move Darius Garland, all avenues to growth are now available. Only Donovan Mitchell and Harden are likely considered untouchable. Harden might leave fans hoping he's gone, but his contract situation and ability to sign a new deal at a team-friendly number makes him invaluable for the Cavs' offseason.

If Harden signs a cheaper deal this summer, the Cavaliers could exit the second apron of the luxury tax and chase larger trades. Still, Cleveland has to maneuver the trade landscape gingerly and calculate every decision. Finding the ideal wing player is the most obvious question and should lead to one clear answer, though.

P.J. Washington is the perfect Cavaliers trade target

Dallas Mavericks veteran forward P.J. Washington has been on the Cavs' trade radar in the past. Prior to his arrival in Dallas, the Cavaliers eyed a Washington sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 offseason. While it fell through then, his possible impact in Cleveland has only grown exponentially.

Sitting at $19.8 million in the 2026-27 season, the route to Washington is costly. Theoretically, the Cavaliers could acquire Washington ahead of the calendar change on July 1, meaning they could trade for him at his current $14.1 million price tag. Assuming the Mavericks do not agree to terms that quickly, Cleveland will need to offer their best trade piece other than Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen would have to be on the table.

Assuming the Mavs do not re-sign Khris Middleton to upwards of $50 million, Dallas has a good chance to be below the first apron or the salary cap entirely to start this summer, meaning they can take extra salary in a trade. Jarrett Allen's $28 million salary would add roughly $8.2 million to Dallas' cap sheet, but he also offers a guaranteed defensive big man to pair with Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

In a pure one-for-one swap, either side could argue they are losing on the talent front. The Cavaliers have seen Allen develop from a quiet center hidden on the Brooklyn Nets to a former All-Star and one of the most valuable and durable interior defenders across the sport. For the Mavs, Washington certainly outplays his contract. Last season, he averaged 14.2 points and 7 rebounds while playing defense at an elite level.

Washington's fit in Cleveland is seamless with Mobley. Standing at 6-foot-7, Washington is a combo forward who typically plays the power forward position but can easily shift down to the three or up to a small-ball five in the right lineup. His versatility and athleticism elevate him from a standard 3-and-D wing to a swiss army knife roleplayer. He is exactly the player the Cavaliers need, and Allen is the perfect veteran center to add to a young Flagg-centric future.

The offseason is still developing for all but four franchises. Any deal for Washington and Allen would most certainly see changes based on any number of changing dynamics, but the prosposition of adding Washington to the Cavaliers as part of a larger, active summer in Cleveland is undeniably exciting.