Cavaliers have avoided the NBA's injury nightmare, but their luck is being tested

The NBA's injury bug apparently didn't get the memo that the season just started. Players are already dropping across the league, and some teams are facing lengthy absences before November even arrives.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren is expected to miss more than two months with a patellar injury. Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant is facing approximately four weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. And those are hardly the only notable names dealing with health concerns.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been fortunate enough to avoid anything nearly as devastating. Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are all healthy and available.

For a team with championship aspirations, that's a blessing worth appreciating. But Cleveland isn't completely immune to the injury bug, either. And with a brutal stretch approaching, Kenny Atkinson needs to make sure his team's relatively good fortune doesn't turn into an unnecessary workload for his starters.

Cavaliers' injury report is beginning to test their depth

Cleveland enters Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks with a few concerning names on its injury report. Jaylon Tyson has been ruled out with an ankle injury, while rookie Meleek Thomas is questionable because of foot soreness. Nae'Qwan Tomlin also remains sidelined with a back injury. These aren't devastating losses individually.

Thomas has shown encouraging flashes, including scoring 16 points in 19 minutes against Minnesota. Tyson provides another option on the wing, while Tomlin gives Cleveland additional frontcourt depth when available. None is being asked to carry the Cavaliers offensively or determine their championship fortunes, but their availability matters.

Thomas and Tyson provide Atkinson with additional options in the backcourt and on the wing, allowing him to distribute minutes without leaning quite so heavily on Mitchell and Harden. When those options disappear, somebody has to absorb the workload. And Cleveland's stars are already being asked to do plenty.

Kenny Atkinson can't overwork his stars this early

Mitchell and Harden are the engines of Cleveland's offense. They create scoring opportunities, control possessions and frequently shoulder the responsibility of rescuing the Cavaliers when their offense stalls. That's part of being a star.

But there's no reason they should have to compensate for a shortened rotation every night, especially this early in the season. Atkinson still has Sam Merrill, Craig Porter Jr. and other reserves capable of contributing. The issue isn't that Cleveland suddenly has nobody left.

It's that fewer available players mean fewer lineup combinations, less flexibility and potentially longer stretches without rest for the starters. That becomes even more concerning when Cleveland's inconsistency enters the conversation. When playing Atlanta, the Cavaliers scored just 16 points in the second quarter and surrendered 43 in the third.

Fatigue wasn't necessarily responsible for those collapses. Asking the same players to shoulder heavier minutes while trying to correct those problems isn't exactly an ideal solution. Let's just hope the injuries keep bypassing our stars and don't keep our role players sidelined for too long.