Cavaliers accidentally paved the way for rival to steal Giannis Antetokounmpo

When the Cleveland Cavaliers made the De'Andre Hunter trade, it was initially met with a massive celebration of a job well done. Why wouldn't it have been? The Cavs turned a failing roster problem into two quality contributors. Only days later, that deal may quickly come back to haunt them.

Just in: Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit have agreed to a multi-team deal that sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to the Bulls and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Detroit also receives a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/pgxqr1WT90 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Shams Charania reported a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Chicago Bulls. The purpose of that trade? The Timberwolves potentially setting themselves up to chase someone from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Charania wrote, "Minnesota creates significant tax savings and roster space as they pursue a Milwaukee star this week."

There should be little wonder about who the star in question is here. That would be Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been the subject of the wildest of Cavaliers dreams.

Notably, that deal above does not get done without Dario Saric, who just relocated as part of the Hunter trade. Without knowing it, the Cavaliers may have helped set up the Timberwolves to steal Giannis away from under their noses.

Cavaliers helped the Timberwolves clear money for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Why is this trade so important for Minnesota? Keith Smith did a great job explaining that factor on his livestream. The NBA cap expert said that with the Timberwolves under the first apron now, they can take back more money in a trade.

Trevor Lane, who was on the livestream with Smith, said Minnesota would not make that move if they knew it took them out of the Giannis conversation. They may truly believe they're in on Antetokounmpo. It's understandable why.

The Stein Line recently reported Giannis wants to win, but also cares about 'the arc of his professional story.' Bringing a team like the New York Knicks back to the top has stood out as appealing for that reason, and a similar thought process can be applied to joining Minnesota.

Jake Fischer wrote, "Ditto for the concept of joining the championship-starved Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards as the difference-making force that enables the Wolves to finally get over the hump."

So, did the Cavaliers play themselves and help another team usurp them in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes? Well, that really depends on whether they were truly in it to begin with.

If the argument for all the Cavs moves, rumored pursuit of James Harden, and otherwise is setting the table for an Antetokounmpo trade, then yes. Cleveland did quietly get in their own way here.