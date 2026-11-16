Cavaliers' 2016 championship celebration exposes how little they've accomplished since

The Cleveland Cavaliers spent Saturday night celebrating the greatest moment in franchise history, and nobody can blame them. Ten years after their unforgettable championship run, fans still have every reason to celebrate LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and the team that delivered Cleveland its first NBA title.

But there's something disturbing about celebrating the past when the present isn't living up to expectations. A decade later, Cleveland is still searching for another championship, and despite assembling one of the NBA's most expensive rosters, the franchise hasn't even returned to the NBA Finals since LeBron's departure in 2018.

The memories are priceless, but at some point, the Cavaliers need to give their fans something new to celebrate.

Cleveland has spent a decade chasing another championship

Saturday's celebration was a reminder of just how special that 2016 team was. With Irving back in Cleveland as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, fans watched his legendary Game 7 three-pointer against Golden State play on the arena screens before giving him a well-deserved ovation.

It was a beautiful moment, especially considering how Irving's departure complicated his relationship with the franchise. Whatever happened afterward, his place in Cleveland basketball history is untouchable. That championship belongs to him just as much as it belongs to everyone else who helped make it happen.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers haven't come particularly close to recreating that success with their current core. They won 64 regular-season games in 2024-25, only to suffer another disappointing second-round exit. Last season, Cleveland finally reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, but the New York Knicks swept them in four games, ending the series with an embarrassing 130-93 victory.

That's a tough résumé for an organization that has invested so heavily in winning another championship.

Cleveland has made aggressive moves, committed enormous money to its stars and repeatedly presented itself as a legitimate contender. Yet every postseason seems to introduce another explanation for why the Cavaliers weren't ready to take the next step.

The Cavaliers cannot keep selling championship expectations without delivering

The current roster was supposed to change that narrative. Donovan Mitchell arrived to become the franchise's next superstar, Evan Mobley was expected to develop into an elite two-way centerpiece, and the acquisition of James Harden was another aggressive attempt to push Cleveland closer to a title.

Instead, the Cavaliers have opened the 2026-27 season looking considerably less convincing than their payroll would suggest. Their struggles with consistency, defensive execution and offensive chemistry have raised legitimate questions about whether this group is equipped to accomplish what the organization expects.

The frustration isn't simply that Cleveland hasn't won another championship. Winning an NBA title is ridiculously difficult, and the 2016 comeback was a once-in-a-generation achievement. The problem is that the Cavaliers have spent years making decisions designed to accelerate their championship timeline without producing results that justify those sacrifices.

Fans have every right to expect more than regular-season success and another explanation for why things fell apart in the playoffs. Cleveland isn't operating like a rebuilding franchise, and it shouldn't be judged like one.

That's what makes the championship anniversary such an interesting moment. The organization can sell commemorative merchandise, hand out replica banners and replay Irving's historic shot, but none of those celebrations change the fact that the current team has its own unfinished business.

Cleveland needs to create new memories instead of living off old ones

There was something fitting about Saturday's celebration taking place during a 127-117 victory over Dallas, especially with Cleveland's usual starting lineup sidelined. Tyrese Proctor delivered a triple-double, and several younger players helped produce one of the team's more entertaining performances of the season.

For one night, the Cavaliers gave their fans something exciting to talk about that had nothing to do with 2016. That's exactly what this franchise needs more of.

The Cavaliers don't have to win another championship to make the last decade worthwhile, and their progress since the post-LeBron rebuilding years shouldn't be dismissed. But an organization with Cleveland's financial commitments and championship ambitions should be building toward something greater than another respectable playoff appearance.

The 2016 team earned its permanent place in Cleveland history. Nobody is asking the franchise to forget that championship or stop celebrating the players responsible for it.

We're asking the current Cavaliers to give fans a reason to stop talking about the good old days quite so much. Ten years is a long time to keep looking backward when the whole point of building this roster was to move forward.