A case for DPOY and March is finally over: Cavaliers Week 23 takeaways

BREAKING: The sky is no longer falling in Cleveland. Everyone can relax now. The Cleveland Cavaliers punctuated a 3-1 week with a 127-122 win over the Clippers that was a little more lopsided than the final score suggests. With the win against LA, Cleveland clinched its third 60-win season in franchise history and its first since 2010.

The Cavs got back on track this week after a four-game losing streak, but what were the big themes? Here are the three biggest takeaways from week 23 of Cavaliers basketball.

1. Donovan Mitchell is just fine

Mitchell and the month of March have been an oil and water mix for the last two years, but Spida ended the month on a strong note. In three games this week, Mitchell averaged 29 points per game, eight rebounds, eight assists, and two steals on 48 percent shooting from the field. That was more like the Spida we all know and love.

Mitchell was battling a groin injury this month that made the Cavs extra cautious with his playing time and that seemed to cause some rust. Mitchell looked like his usual explosive self, but his shots were just a tad off. He seems to have rediscovered his rhythm and with the playoffs approaching, that is a welcome sight.

There is no doubt that the Cavs will go as far as Mitchell takes them. He needs to be playing at an elite level this spring if Cleveland is to become a champion once again.

2. Evan Mobley is the DPOY

For the better part of the second half, Mobley has been the favorite for DPOY. However, when the Cavs went on their four-game losing streak, the narrative started to shift towards Warriors forward Draymond Green winning DPOY. I love Draymond and he has been elite for Golden State defensively, but this is Mobley’s DPOY and we all as a basketball society need to accept this.

In three games this week, Mobley averaged three blocks per game. On the season, he has the sixth-most rejections in the league. He is third in contested shots per game. Opponents are shooting 44 percent from the field against him. He is in the top 20 in defensive win shares, defensive box-plus minus, and defensive rating. Cleveland has a 110.8 defensive rating with him on the court, which would put them seventh in the league, versus a 115.0 rating with him off the court, which puts them in the bottom-ten.

Mobley and his teammates have not been shy about how they feel about his DPOY candidacy. His strong week only further solidified his case and he should be rewarded for an elite defensive season.

3. March was very important for the Cavs

Cleveland finally has more than one day off for the first time in nearly three weeks. The Cavs haven’t played a game in the same city since February. They played ten road games in March, including a five-game West coast trip. The grueling month of March is over.

For the last two years, March has not been kind to Cleveland, only this time they finished the month at 11-5. The Cavs did need to feel a little bit of adversity before heading to the postseason so they can be prepared for anything.

Now, Cleveland can focus on staying healthy and locking up the one seed over the last seven games. When the Cavs are battling it out with playoff foes in April, May, and June, they can look to this tough month as one that hardened and prepared them for playoff battles.