Breaking down must-see stats that define the Cleveland Cavaliers' perfect start
Efficient scoring across the board
Three-point shooting is great, and coupling it with great defense is even better. The Cavaliers are not only among the top shooting teams and defenses, they have the league's most efficient offense through their trio of wins.
Cleveland's effective field goal percentage (eFG%) leads the NBA at 63.2 percent. Accounting for the value of the three-point shot, eFG% adds all two-point attempts and half the three-point attempts, dividing the total by the total field goal attempts. It is used to alleviate the difficulty long range shooting innately adds to the game.
Additionally, the Cavs are leading in true shooting percentage (TS%), a stat that accounts for two-point shots, three-point shots and free throw attempts. The Cavaliers' 65.4 TS% leads the second-place New York Knicks by just over 1.5 percent.
The Cavaliers are making the most of their opportunities. Against the Pistons and Raptors, the Cavs had a slow start on offense, occasionally reverting back to bad habits of hoping one player can create their own offense rather than playing team basketball. Thankfully, as the Cavaliers integrate to a new offensive system, they are making the adjustments necessary mid-game to find their stride and capitalize on everything that comes their way.
Much of this newly-found offensive success and sustained defensive excellence can be attributed to Kenny Atkinson and his staff, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are taking this season serious. The players clearly recognize how much they have to prove after the front office doubled down on the core four and the bench. The Cavaliers are proving they have the talent to be a Finals contender if they can maintain this momentum over a tough stretch.