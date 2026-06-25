Blockbuster Evan Mobley trade to Celtics would break the NBA and the Cavaliers

For years, the Boston Celtics were held under harsh scrutiny for maintaining the forward duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum despite yearly offseason cries for the pairing to break apart. The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced similar criticism of the Core Four, and after trading Darius Garland, rumors of more changes have surged.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga has finally ended, and although the Celtics' deal centered around Jaylen Brown lost the bidding war to the Miami Heat, Boston is still seemingly active on the trade market for an All-Star big man. Brown is once again on the trade block after the best season his career, and the Cavaliers are now their top target.

Cavaliers insider Chris Mannix presented a bombshell update on Cleveland's potential offseason moves, reporting that the Celtics have approached the Cavs regarding a Brown-for-Mobley deal. Mannix did not offer insight on the Cavs' response or interest, but he did suggest the Celtics want the trade to be done.

“The name and the team that came back to me a lot: Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” - @SIChrisMannix on what he’s heard from teams on who the Celtics might be interested in for Jaylen Brown 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/yxlVzaNe4G — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 24, 2026

Cleveland's trade opportunities first began with reports that the Milwaukee Bucks offered a deal to trade Giannis for Evan Mobley, but the Cavaliers were not interested, given Giannis' contract expiration only one year later. If the Greek Freak refused an extension upon arrival, the Cavs would have dealt an All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year for next to nothing.

Jaylen Brown, however, has three years left on his deal, giving a 29-year-old wing in his prime to play alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jarrett Allen to form a new star core. Brown's constant presence in the NBA as a legitimate two-way wing threat and perennial All-Star could be enough to intrigue the Cavaliers, but Mobley's age and runway hands leverage into the Cavs' favor.

Trading Mobley for Brown is worth it - at the right price

The Celtics can offer the Cavaliers one of the best players at the league's most coveted position, but it is no secret the relationship between Brown and the Celtics was damaged during the Giannis rumors. If Boston is convinced on dealing Brown, the Cavaliers offer worthwhile trade partner, but the Celtics' public Brown drama gifts the leverage in Cleveland's favor.

In a potential Mobley-for-Brown swap, the Cavaliers have two primary routes to construct a favorable deal. While the Cavs could target getting more players like Neemias Queta, Cleveland could also use it as an opportunity to build more flexibility for the current offseason and gain an extra trade asset. This deal gives the Cavaliers Brown and a second-round pick in exchange for Mobley and Dennis Schröder, opening up just under $8 million in cap space.

Boston could still view Dennis as a valuable veteran bench player in a potential return to the Celtics, giving the Cavs a way out from his contract without having to sacrifice their own draft capital. For Cleveland, this trade brings a 3-and-D star wing and relieves some of their luxury tax chokehold to gain more opportunities in free agency for more talent to complement the newly-formed core.

As for the Celtics, the Massachussetts basketball club adds a star big man and a veteran talent without shipping out a Giannis-sized haul. The Cavaliers could easily demand more in return, including Queta or more draft compensation, but Boston would almost certainly pause at much more.

On paper, this trade may be a lateral move more than an improvement for both teams. Each player provides a solution at an area of need, but neither is a guranteed path to the championship.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been hesitant to trade Mobley, and Jaylen Brown will certainly not shift that perspective. Cleveland knows Mobley's potential could land in superstar talks, and the front office will not let go for no reason. If the Cavaliers can strike a deal to add Brown with extra value coming back, too, then it may be the right chance to go all in and build towards other trades down the line.