Blockbuster Anthony Davis trade idea unlocks LeBron future for Cavaliers

As the NBA world waits to find out LeBron James' next home, Cleveland Cavaliers insider Brian Windhorst suggested that the Cavs' best chance to add James could come from a major swing to catch his attention.

The player Windhorst suggested, Jaylen Brown, has since been sent to the Philadelphia 76ers. If the Cavaliers want to make a splash in the offseason to lure James, a former NBA champion and LeBron teammate has now emerged as a potential trade target, albeit less exciting than Brown.

When the Golden State Warriors were first introduced as a landing spot for James, rumors circled that the Warriors would seek a trade with the Washington Wizards to add Anthony Davis and form a big four with LeBron, Davis, Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry. Thus far, the Wizards have not been willing to listen to deals for the oft-injured All-Star.

Cleveland, however, has a much greater trade offer possible for Davis than the Warriors. If the Cavaliers are ready to go all in for LeBron, any trade for AD should effectively include LeBron as a piece coming back to the Cavaliers.

Evan Mobley might be the price for LeBron's return

Chasing LeBron in free agency is not a long-term move. The Cavaliers would effectively have to pivot away from any hope of a legacy or decade-long contention window. Even if James signs for a minimum contract, pitching the four-time MVP on a team half-rebuilding and half-contending might as well include a slideshow of better teams that James could join.

With that in mind, the Cavaliers could give an upcoming, young Wizards team an irrefutable offer that benefits both franchises in achieving their goals.

Davis' poor durability and age would mean Washington is selling him at his lowest price tag, but Cleveland's desperation to reach the Finals could finally put Evan Mobley on the trade block in a deal that compels James to sign.

This deal gifts the Wizards a perfect final piece to a growingly great young core of AJ Dybantsa and Alex Sarr. Adding Mobley into the mix could quickly make Washington the most exciting young team in the Eastern Conference while the Cavaliers grow noticeably older and less of a threat for the Wizards' future aspirations.

Inversely, while the Cavaliers could certainly seek a much greater return for Mobley in a vacuum, Cleveland accepts a worse deal in the case to offload Dennis Schröder's salary and guarantee contending next season. In return for sending Washington a 25-year-old All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, Washington helps Cleveland replenish a depleted draft stock without surrendering any of their own picks.

Is it worth it for the Cavaliers?

Arguments for the balance of this trade are certainly valid. Mobley is eight years younger and more durable than Davis, especially after the 33-year-old big man appeared in only 20 games last season and never once suited up for the Wizards after the mid-season trade.

However, the Cavaliers have already pivoted completely away from a youth movement. At the last trade deadline, Cleveland 26-year-old All-Star Darius Garland for 36-year-old James Harden in an attempt to bolster the offense and add backcourt size ahead of another postseason run. Regardless of the Cavs' evaluation of Mobley's potential ceiling, chasing Harden and chasing LeBron do not fit with a half-hearted roster construction.

If the Cavaliers do not have a guarantee from LeBron that trading for Davis would guarantee his return, then the trade is ludicrous. Cleveland will be better with Mobley instead of Davis next season and the next five seasons. Davis' injury history and age far outweigh his impact when healthy. With Davis and LeBron instead of Mobley, however, the Cavaliers are exponentially better and more competitive in the 2026-27 season.

A promise from James that Davis is enough to compel him to sign in Cleveland, the Cavaliers absolutely need to make the trade. Without that guarantee, though, the Cavaliers must, without an iota of a doubt, ignore the Wizards' existence entirely.