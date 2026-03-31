Bill Simmons completely misses the mark on Darius Garland take

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't trade Darius Garland for James Harden because they thought Garland was suddenly a bad basketball player. They did it because Harden — despite being 10 years' Garland's senior — gives them a better chance at making the NBA Finals right now, in 2026. Despite anyone's fears about Harden's playoff disappearing acts (and it is fair to be scared of that), Harden is a better and more available player than Darius Garland right now.

Perhaps more importantly, it's not like Garland has suddenly become a good player with the Clippers after being a bum as a Cavalier. Bill Simmons seemingly thinks that's the case, though, as he recently said on The Bill Simmons Podcast:

"If I was a Cavs fan, wouldn't be happy about the Clippers box scores lately... None of what has happened with Darius Garland on the Clippers would make me happy if I was a Cavs fan because you just did the rarely seen, 'old guy for a guy about to hit his prime,' who had kinda had a rocky couple years but there were real reasons for it with injuries. And you bailed because you thought you had a chance to win the title, now you're probably gonna be the fourth seed in the East..."

Not quite, Bill. Garland was consistently underrated when he played with the Cavaliers, and I'm extremely confident that a majority of Cavs fans are happy to see him thrive with the Clippers. If Garland was balling out while James Harden was singlehandedly ruining the Cavs, maybe it would be a different story.

But he's not! Harden has been exactly what the Cavs hoped he'd be; a secondary ballhandler and high-level offensive engine next to Donovan Mitchell. Saying the Cavs "bailed" on Garland makes it sound like they cut him. They didn't — they traded him for a star.

Darius Garland is thriving in Los Angeles and Cavs fans are happy for him

Darius Garland has always been good. His worst season came when he broke his jaw. If anyone is surprised that he's been effective in LA (where he's averaging 21 and 7 on outstanding efficiency) then they weren't paying attention to the games he did play in Cleveland.

Maybe things crash and burn with James Harden. But that's not going to make Cavs fans bitter about Darius Garland doing well in a city 3000 miles away from Cleveland. There's no bitterness from Cavs fans, even if Bill Simmons wants there to be.