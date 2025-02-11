A big trade and a much needed break: Cavs Week 16 takeaways

This week was an emotional one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They said goodbye to two fan favorites in Caris LeVert and Georges Niang, who were both traded to the Atlanta Hawks for forward De’Andre Hunter.

On the court, the Cavs had a 2-1 week, with the lone loss coming against the Celtics. Nonetheless, there was a lot that happened in Cleveland this week, but what were the biggest themes? Here are the three biggest takeaways from week 16 of Cavaliers basketball.

1. The Cavs are all-in on a title pursuit

How often do you see a conference leader make a big midseason trade? That is exactly what the Cavs did by acquiring Hunter from the Hawks.

All season, the one glaring weakness Cleveland had was at small forward. It was a platoon between Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, and Caris LeVert. Wade was the best option, but has battled injuries as of late. As a result, Cleveland’s lack of size at that position was exposed and now Hunter has been brought in to fix that.

Hunter is having a career season, averaging 19 points per game and shooting 39 percent from three-point range. His ability to play the three and the four is something the Cavs have desperately needed outside of Wade. At 6’8” with a 7’2” wingspan, Hunter adds even more length to Cleveland’s frontcourt.

This move to acquire Hunter shows that the Cavs recognize that they are ready to chase a title this season.

2. The resurgence of Max Strus

It has taken a while, but it seems like Max Strus has found his rhythm. For the week, Strus shot 38 percent from three-point range while averaging 11 PPG and six rebounds.

Strus missed the first two months of the season due to an ankle injury and struggled at times to find his place within a rolling Cavs team. Now, it looks like he has finally turned a corner and his shot is coming along nicely as well.

Lineups with Strus this season have a +8.4 net rating and the lineup of Garland-Mitchell-Strus-Mobley-Allen is blowing opponents out of the water with a +26.2 net rating.

With Hunter in the fold now, less will be on Strus’ plate, but he is finding his rhythm at the right time and that will make the Cavs’ depth even more dangerous.

3. A much needed All-Star break is here.

This week saw Cleveland play four games in five days, including a back to back. It has been a grueling stretch for the Cavs, as they have dealt with a stacked traveling schedule and injuries.

Okoro and Wade have missed the last couple weeks due to injury, but look to be on their way back after the All-Star break. Strus was added to the injury report with ankle soreness and with the trade of LeVert and Niang, Cleveland only had ten available players against the Wizards on Friday.

Luckily, the All-Star break is here this week, as the Cavs will have eight days off after their game Wednesday against the Raptors. A much needed break as Cleveland aims to finish the season strong.