Beloved Cavaliers starter is being forced right off the team

Jarrett Allen is being forced right off of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That is not because the team doesn't believe in him, necessarily, nor that his teammates don't love him. He has been a key part of this core that has been developed into a perennial playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. He fought hard this past postseason to overcome the label of "soft" that has followed him around for years.

Do the math, however, and you can come to only one conclusion: the Cavaliers are going to trade Jarrett Allen this summer.

The Cavaliers have to make a change

This season, the Cavaliers made it further in the playoffs than they have since LeBron James left, something that should have felt like a real step forward for this group. The problem is that they got there by the skin of their teeth, needing to win two Game 7s after letting an outmatched opponent hang around in the Toronto Raptors in the first round, and failing to finish off the Detroit Pistons early in the series in the second round.

The way that the Cavaliers were blasted by the New York Knicks in a four-game sweep in the East Finals further underscores that point: they were not good enough. They are not good enough.

With the Indiana Pacers healthy again next year, the Boston Celtics retooling around their stars, the Knicks not going anywhere and teams like the Pistons and Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets sure to pursue upgrades -- the Cavaliers cannot think they can maintain the status quo and return to the East Finals, let alone make the NBA Finals and give the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs a real run for their money.

Who is going to go?

That means something has to change. Perhaps the front office? No, Koby Altman and his team are safe.

What about firing Kenny Atkinson? He has proven himself a good coach, but the Knicks fired a good coach in Tom Thibodeau and his replacement, former Cleveland coach Mike Brown, is taking them to the NBA Finals. Doing the same with Atkinson would make sense as an attempt to improve, but the team has already backed Atkinson. He's not going anywhere.

Then the changes must come with the players. Donovan Mitchell has made it clear he wants to stay in Cleveland, although he has to put pen to paper on an extension before it's certain. James Harden can be a free agent this summer, but it has been reported by many outlets that he will sign a new multi-year contract to stay in Cleveland.

What about Evan Mobley? In the wake of rumors swirling about potential deals for Giannis Antetokounmpo or with the Thunder, the reporting is again that the Cavaliers see Mobley as a core part of the team moving forward.

Jarrett Allen is logically being traded

Suddenly, we are down to one member of the core: Jarrett Allen.

The former All-Star is the only player who has not received a show of support, either publicly or through the channels of prominent NBA Insiders. That's not a good sign for his future with the team. And all around the association, there are a plethora of teams looking for a good starting center.

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been linked to him. The Toronto Raptors are looking to replace their starting center. The LA Clippers might be in the market. The Charlotte Hornets have good-not-great options at the position. The Atlanta Hawks may need size at the position. The Chicago Bulls don't have an answer at center right now. On and on.

Allen doesn't hold immense value around the league, but he does hold value. There would be a market. And his salary rises to $28 million next season, so the team can bring back a sizable contract and still save money in such a move.

Do the math: if the Cavaliers need to make a change, and they aren't willing to change anything else, they must be trading Jarrett Allen.

Now the question merely becomes who is trading for him, and what are they sending back?