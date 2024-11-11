An unsung hero steps up and a core player gets benched: Week 3 Cavs takeaways
By Ismail Sy
11-0. That is now officially the best start in Cleveland Cavaliers’ franchise history. Despite having a scare in their Saturday matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavs remain the NBA’s only undefeated team entering week four of action.
Cleveland went 4-0 again this week, but what were the biggest themes of the week? Here are three takeaways from week three of Cavs basketball.
1. Third quarter problems
The Cavs have been an amazing first half team this season. They score 64 points per game in the first half, often jumping on teams early with their fast pace and defensive pressure. However, coming out of halftime has been an issue.
Cleveland is giving up almost 30 points in third quarters. They have given up the fourth most total points in third quarters at 323. Only the Blazers, Pelicans, and Hawks are worse.
Even against the Nets, the Cavs got outscored 27-13 and missed 12 shots in a row at one point. Against the Warriors, a game in which Cleveland was up 41, they gave up 41 points. Slow third quarters have been a growing theme for the Wine and Gold and with the NBA Cup starting next week, they need to patch it.
2. Welcome back Ty Jerome
Ty Jerome arguably being the Cavs’ best bench player to start the season was not on anyone’s 2024 bingo card. Except for maybe Koby Altman’s. Anyone else who says otherwise is lying.
Jerome’s efficiency has been off the charts to start the year, as he is averaging 11 points per game on 62 percent shooting and 57 percent from three-point range. On the defensive end, he has been very active with his hands, including getting two clutch steals against the Nets to help the Cavs win. He has five games with at least two steals this season.
Jerome has been a steady presence as a backup guard for Cleveland, a position they have been looking to fill for the last few years. He has been a revelation during the 11-0 start.
3. Jarrett Allen…benched
Jarrett Allen has been great to start the season, averaging about 14 PPG and ten rebounds. However, against the Nets he finished with only four points and three rebounds in 21 minutes.
Allen was also benched for the entire fourth quarter, giving way to Evan Mobley and Dean Wade to play heavy minutes at the center spot. Cleveland was able to come back and win the game.
In addition to that, this season the Cavs have a +9.8 net rating with both Mobley and Allen on the floor. That number jumps to +14.1 with just Mobley on the court and +11.5 with just Allen on the court. The team plays better with one big on the court, and Atkinson knows that, often staggering them throughout games. Allen has played only 50 minutes in fourth quarters this season, compared to Mobley’s 76.
Could this be a sign of things to come for Allen? Or is it just Atkinson experimenting with lineups? Time will tell.