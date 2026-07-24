After losing out on LeBron James, the Cavaliers' next move is obvious

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost out on LeBron James and even after a delayed start, their offseason reconstruction can begin.

The Cavs have been poking around the wing market this summer, with James being their top target. Now, they are going to have to pivot. Their core of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen will likely be intact, so it is about building around that.

Internal development from Jaylon Tyson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin will help the forward group a lot, but Cleveland cannot just rely on them. They need to bring in reinforcements and there is one target that should be at the top of their list.

The Cavs need to prioritize acquiring P.J. Washington from the Mavericks

It has been rumored that Washington might be on the market because of Dallas’ logjam in the frontcourt and the fact that they are in rebuild mode. The selection of Morez Johnson Jr. in the draft made Washington even more expendable.

Washington was a key piece for Dallas during their run to the finals in 2024 and his ability to play both the three and four spots is what helped unlock their lineups. This is the kind of versatility that the Cavs need in their frontcourt.

Washington did have a down shooting year last season, but the Mavericks had weird roster construction all around. It led to him having to create a lot for himself, which is not a strength of his.

However, he thrived when he played next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two high usage scoring guards, and in the case of Doncic, one of the best passers in the league. Washington thrived as a spot up shooter, especially in the playoffs.

In Cleveland, he would be playing next to Mitchell and Harden, and while Harden may be older, he has shown that he is still one of the best playmakers in the league. Washington would benefit from the gravity they create.

Defensively, Washington is physical at the point of attack and has the ability to switch onto the perimeter and in the paint. He thrived playing with a rim protecting big behind him and he’ll have two of them with the Cavs in Mobley and Allen.

We saw how effective the Cavs were defensively when they had three guys 6’9” or taller on the court together last season in Mobley, Allen, and Dean Wade. Bringing in Washington could have a similar effect.

Losing out on James hurts, but Cleveland has to pivot. This is a team looking to contend out East and they need more depth in their frontcourt. Getting Washington would be a great move and allow them to improve around the margins to keep pace in a stacked East.