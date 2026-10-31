The Cleveland Cavaliers came into this year expecting to rely a lot on their youngsters. With many departures this offseason in Dean Wade, Max Strus, Dennis Schroder, and Keon Ellis, the depth was a question for the Cavs.

A lot of that burden was expected to be placed on Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill, and rightfully so, but other guys like Tyrese Proctor, Craig Porter Jr., Meleek Thomas, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin were also expected to have that opportunity.

In the case of Tomlin, he dealt with a back injury all preseason and is now out for the next couple weeks. But you can see that Cleveland misses his presence, and one thing has become clear.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin can have a big impact when he gets back

Tomlin’s basketball journey has been anything but easy. From bouncing around junior colleges to finally getting a chance to play Division 1 at Kansas State and Memphis to having to prove himself in the G-League, Tomlin has had to prove himself at every stop.

However, towards the end of 2025, he finally found a home with the Cavaliers. They signed him to a two-way deal and he never looked back. In 2026, when the team was dealing with so many different injuries, he was thrust into the rotation and made the most of his chance.

His tenacious rebounding and defensive effort is what set him a part. He also wanted to tear the rim off every chance that he got, and his energy and effort were super infectious for this Cavs team.

It led to him receiving a standard contract this past February. Tomlin finally had a secure place in the league and big things were expected for him this season. But that back injury is what derailed his start to the year. Prior to opening night, the Cavs announced he would miss the start of the year because of his back.

Cleveland has had lapses defensively and on the boards at times this season, two areas where Tomlin excels. His return alone won’t fix those issues, but his presence on the floor should help the Cavaliers improve in both areas.

It is clear that early on in the year that Cleveland needs Tomlin, especially on the defensive end. His versatility and energy are sorely missed off the bench and it is clear that the Cavs need him to get to where they want to go.

Cleveland has had lapses defensively and on the boards at times this season, two areas where Tomlin excels. His return alone won’t fix those issues, but his presence on the floor should help the Cavaliers improve in both areas.