A troubling trend and more injuries: Cavaliers takeaways from Week 14

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hit their first bit of adversity this season. After losing to the Houston Rockets for the second time in the same week 135-131, Cleveland now has their first three-game losing streak of the season.

As a result, the Cavs endured their first losing week of the season, but what were the big themes of this week? Here are three takeaways from week 14 of Cavs basketball.

1. Defensive slippage continues

For the most of the season, the Cavs have been number one in offensive rating and inside the top ten in defensive rating. However, over the last two weeks, Cleveland has taken a step back defensively.

Since the new year, the Cavs are allowing 118.9 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 29th in the league only ahead of the league-worst Wizards. Cleveland have surrendered more than 109 points in 10 of their 11 January games. On Saturday against the Rockets, they gave up 45 (yes 45) free-throw attempts.

When Kenny Atkinson was hired, he said that this team’s identity would still be defense. He has tinkered with the team’s scheme, relying more on switching screens and zone defense in order to prepare the team for the postseason. Right now though, maybe this team needs to get back to basics in order to find their defensive mojo again.

2. The return of the injury bug

Aside from Max Strus’ long absence to begin the season, the Cavs have been relatively healthy. The core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have only missed a combined nine games. However, the injury bug is hitting the depth of the team hard.

Caris LeVert has missed the last four games due to a wrist sprain. Isaac Okoro has missed the last five games due to a shoulder injury and before that he missed eight games with the same injury. Dean Wade just went down with a knee sprain. Mobley missed four games due to a calf strain.

Cleveland has been playing a lot of games lately, as they just played five games in seven nights. The team’s healthy players are going to have to step up until their depth becomes whole again.

3. Darius Garland’s Clutch Player of the Year case

Garland has been far and away Cleveland’s best player in clutch situations this year (game within five points with five minutes left).

The Cavs have a 15-5 record with Garland in clutch games and he shoots about 61 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range in clutch situations. Cleveland also has a +35.1 net rating with Garland on the court On Saturday against the Rockets, he almost willed the Cavs to victory, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter.

In his last ten games, Garland has averaged eight points on 54 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three in fourth quarters. His elite play in close games has been vital to Cleveland’s success and could lead to him earning Clutch Player of the Year honors.