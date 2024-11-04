A superstar steps up and a general reports for duty: Cavaliers Week 2 takeaways
By Ismail Sy
Party like it’s 1976! Well, not actually but that was the last time the Cleveland Cavaliers started an NBA season 7-0. This week, the Cavs defeated four playoff teams from last season: the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic (sans Paolo Banchero), and Milwakuee Bucks.
The Wine and Gold put together another great week, but what were the big themes that could be taken away? Here are three takeaways from week two of Cavs basketball.
1. Donovan Mitchell is still the guy
Funnily enough, Mitchell flew under the radar a little bit during the first week, as all the talk was about Evan Mobley. However, Mitchell showed this week that he is still the top dog in Cleveland.
For the week, Mitchell averaged 25 points and shot 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range. He punctuated the 4-0 stretch with a game winner against the Bucks on Saturday night, a game in which Mitchell finished 30 points.
To start the year, he has been efficient and effective. He has played within the offense and has not resorted to isolation-heavy hero ball to win the Cavs games. Mitchell playing at a highly efficient level like this, with the help of a great supporting cast, is exactly what Cleveland has needed. Speaking of that supporting cast…
2. Darius Garland is returning to form
I touched on this in my last piece, but I’ll say it again: the reports of Darius Garland’s demise have been premature. Garland said before the season that he was ready to prove himself again and he has done just that.
For the week, Garland averaged 21 points and seven assists, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range. This included a 34 point explosion against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He also had two outings of ten plus assists against the Lakers and the Bucks.
Garland is playing with more confidence and pace this year. He has not hesitated to attack or create for others and his patented ball handling has been more crisp. He has been the perfect floor general for the Wine and Gold and a huge reason why they have the number one offense in the NBA.
3. The Cavs bench
Coming into the season, head coach Kenny Atkinson talked about “celebrating the Cavs depth.” Well, through seven games that has been the case and Cleveland’s bench put together another strong week.
The bench averaged 38 points per game for the week, putting them 11th in the league. For the season, the Cavs’ bench averages 41 PPG, which is sixth in the league.
In years past, the team was heavily reliant on its starters, but the team this season has ten guys playing at least 15 minutes per game. Guys like Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, and Ty Jerome have been the leaders of the bench mob. It is still early, but that is a great trend for the Wine and Gold.