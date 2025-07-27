5 former Cavaliers the fan base would never welcome back

No. 2: Kyrie Irving

You cannot read two articles covering Cleveland sports without hearing about a LeBron James return to Cleveland. Kevin Love has been rumored to make a return this season to provide big man depth. Larry Nance Jr. just boomeranged his way back.

No one is discussing a return to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving. No one wants him to come back. 12 months after winning it all for The Land, of putting up incredible numbers for a title team, Irving looked around and said "no thanks" to the franchise and to competing alongside the GOAT.

It was a middle finger to the entire city of Cleveland, the state of Ohio. He broke any and all trust with the fans of the Cavaliers. Wherever his mercurial spirit takes him over the rest of his career, it won't be to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

No. 1: Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins played grand total of 18 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers after riding on the coattails of more talented teammates to play a role on a number of contending teams, including the 2008 champion Boston Celtics. Perennially overrated, Perkins couldn't move his feet and couldn't do much of anything with the ball when he had it.

Yet somehow Perkins has translated mediocre basketball skill and knowledge and plenty of half-baked takes into a media career, and he appears particularly fond of blasting the Cleveland Cavaliers. His commentary is so infantile as to be funny, but he has not foastered a good faith relationship with the fans in much of any way.

Everyone hopes that ESPN moves on from Perkins and brings on someone who actually watched and understands basketball. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, that doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon.

And whenever it does, hiring him to the Cavaliers organization seems beyond the pale. He will end up somewhere else.