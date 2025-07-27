5 former Cavaliers the fan base would never welcome back

The Cleveland Cavaliers generally have an excellent relationship with their former players.



Larry Nance was such a legend in Cleveland that welcoming back his son, Larry Nance Jr., was met with thunderous approval (not once but twice now). Mark Price and Brad Daugherty are Ohio icons. LeBron James returned to bring the franchise a title. Perhaps Kevin Love will boomerang back as well. Even non-stars like Anderson Varajao and Matthew Dellavedova are beloved by Cavaliers fans.

That is not always the case, however. Some players leave on bad terms, either because of how terribly their time in Cleveland went or the manner in which they departed. One former player is most notorious for how he has maligned the organization years after his brief stint with the team.

Let's look at five such former players who would never be welcome back in Cleveland -- be they active players or past ones, as players or coaches or front office executives or media members. These onetime Cavaliers are persona non grata around the Cleveland organization.

No. 5: Kevin Porter Jr.

It is somewhat surprising that Kevin Porter Jr. has revived his career, as there was a long moment that it appeared his NBA days were done. He left the Cleveland organization through a series of immature decisions and plenty of behavior issues, to the point that the Cavs essentially dumped the recent first-round pick on the Houston Rockets.

After the team traded up to draft him, Porter was moody and combative toward the coaches from the jump. He was away from the team during his second season due to personal reasons, and when he returned he got into a screaming match with team officials because his locker was moved while he was away.

Add in that he has been accused of some heinous behavior off the court and this is a player the Cavaliers do not want to see back.