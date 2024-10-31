4 Heroes and 2 Zeroes in Cavaliers' dominant win over LeBron and the Lakers
LeBron James was a Zero
We don't usually point fingers at the opposing players, but it's happening tonight because of who was in the building and what he means for the franchise. LeBron James is the greatest player to ever play for the Cavaliers, and he has maintained a connection to the city of his birth.
Much was made of LeBron's return to Cleveland, an opportunity for the talking heads to discuss the Lakers and for LeBron to show Bronny what it's like. He scored easily enough, with 16 points to lead the Lakers, but had only six rebounds and three assists. If LeBron isn't orchestrating the offense it's liable to ground to a halt.
Defensively, LeBron was extremely quiet, with narry a steal or block. He also managed to accrue six turnovers, something that contributed to a number of opponent steals and offense the other way. This was supposed to be a night of nostalgia for him, but instead it was a crushing defeat.
Donovan Mitchell was a Hero
Donovan Mitchell didn't need to take this game over; he hasn't had to do that for a while. Their bench continues to run teams off the field, and two others Cleveland players scored 20 points.
Mitchell had 24 of his own on 10-for-20 shooting from the field and 4-for-10 from deep. He also racked up seven assists, an extremely solid number given his current role, After 30 minutes his night was over, the game so out of reach that the scrubs played the rest of the way.
The Cavaliers dominated the Lakers and LeBron James, and they are fired up for the battle up the ladder and toward Patrick Homes.