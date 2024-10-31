4 Heroes and 2 Zeroes in Cavaliers' dominant win over LeBron and the Lakers
This article could easily be called "11 Heroes and No Zeroes" because it was a complete domination.
The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, notable as always because it brought The King himself, LeBron James, back to his hometown. This game was all the more exciting because it also meant The Prince coming back to where he grew up - Bronny James, tagging along at the back-end of the Lakers' roster.
The general belief in both teams was largely similar heading into the season, with both the Cavaliers and the Lakers considered playoff teams unlikely to factor in the title picture. The Cavs decided Wednesday to make it clear that while the Lakers might belong in that tier, they are a team that should be counted among the very best in the entire league.
The Cavaliers boatraced the Lakers in the first quarter, up 19 after the first frame, then proceeded to hold the Lakers at bay for the rest of the game for a 24-point win, 134 - 110. Six Cavaliers scored in double figures, and as a team they shot 17-for-41 from deep (41.5 percent). Cleveland is now 4-0, the first time they have ever won four consecutive games by double figures to start a season.
Who stood out for the Cavaliers? Let's look at the heroes and the zeroes from the dominant win.
Jarrett Allen was a Hero
Anthony Davis is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, yet somehow he had absolutely no answers for Jarrett Allen on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers' center was a dominant force inside, shooting 9-for-12 for 20 points and adding a titanic 17 rebounds and two blocks.
Allen set the tone right from the jump, putting up 18 and 12 in the first half. It was the first time a Cavalier logged those numbers (and two blocks) in a half since LeBron James in 2017. Any concerns about the fit of Allen and Evan Mobley have been quieted by the two-way dominance of the pair thus far this season.