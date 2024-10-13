3 young breakout players the Cleveland Cavaliers should trade for
Player No. 3 - Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
Perhaps the most untouchable player on this list, Trey Murphy III has shown legitimate potential as a fringe All-Star candidate. He is one of the most all-around wing talents in the NBA, showcasing elite athleticism and surprising strength. Whether he is driving baseline for a dunk or taking a catch-and-shoot three, Murphy has the confidence and talent on offense to make rivals regret any defensive lapse.
Not only can Murphy contribute on offense, his defensive versatility allows Murphy to guard anybody from the 2, 3 or 4 spots. If Murphy were on the Cavaliers, he would both fill out the forward rotation and be an ideal starting small forward for the foreseeable future. At 6-foot-8, Murphy gives the Cavaliers size to compensate for the undersized backcourt and gives volume shooting, strength and hustle to be a perfect glue guy.
With the New Orleans Pelicans' log jam on the wing, Murphy could be the odd man out if the Pels cannot find a trade for Brandon Ingram this year. He would be a costly trade option but would undeniably be worth the price if the Cavaliers retained their core four in the process.
Murphy is an underrated forward in prime position to have a massive breakout season. While he is unlikely to be an All-Star, Murphy could emerge as an elite forward in the Association by the time the final buzzer sounds off for game 82 this year. Playing alongside Donovan Mitchell, Murphy would have more open scoring opportunities than ever before.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken an unexpectedly patient approach to roster building since adding Donovan Mitchell in 2022. But, at some point the Cavs must be willing to make a tough choice in order to chase the Finals. These three players could be an underrated pick up with high payoff in their first season in the Land.