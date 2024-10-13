3 young breakout players the Cleveland Cavaliers should trade for
Player No. 2 - Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls
After a rough rookie season with the Phoenix Suns, Jalen Smith joined the Indiana Pacers in a bid to rebuild his reputation and find his role in the NBA. Within a year, Smith became a high-level stretch big man and helped Indiana break into the scene as a legitimate Eastern Conference contender for years to come.
This summer, Smith entered restricted free agency and earned a three-year deal with the Chicago Bulls. After contributing to a playoff squad, Smith's talents may be underutilized on a team with no clear direction such as the Bulls. While the Bulls have the talent to compete for a playoff seed, they have far too many questions and not enough answers.
For the Cavaliers, Smith is an answer to a long-running question. The Cavs need a real backup center to fill out their frontcourt rotation rather than relying on one-year rentals every offseason. Cleveland has yet to prioritize their center depth, making it their biggest weak point entering the season. At 24 years old, Smith could be the perfect long-term frontcourt reserve.
Last season, Smith added a reliable three-point shot to his arsenal, too. Shooting 42.4 percent from deep, Smith was an impressive floor spacer who added offensive versatility every time he touched the floor. Given the Cavs' limited floor spacing with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Smith is a no-brainer trade target this season. If the Cavaliers had more financial flexibility this summer, Smith would have been the perfect free agent target on a Mid-Level Exception contract.